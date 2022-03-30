Lily-Grace and Teddy are getting a baby brother! Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton revealed the sex of their pregnant daughter Nicky Hilton’s third baby with James Rothschild.

“It’s our first grandson,” the businessman, 66, told Extra on Tuesday, March 29. “So we’re very excited.”

The Hilton & Hyland cofounder noted that the fashion designer, 38, has been “telling people” the sex of her upcoming arrival, clarifying, “I’m not speaking out of turn.”

Kathy, 63, chimed in, calling her expectant daughter “really happy” over the news. “She’s [doing] great,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added. “She’s working hard. You wouldn’t know it, but she’s got the bump.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that Nicky and her husband, 37, are expecting baby No. 3 after welcoming Lily-Grace, 5, and Teddy, 4, in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

“They say the best things in life come in threes,” the model captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

The socialite’s sister-in-law Tessa Hilton commented on the social media upload with heart-eye emojis, while Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ Morgan Stewart wrote, “YESSSS.” Shahs of Sunset’s Lilly Ghalichi added, “Congratulations!”

The announcement came two months after Nicky attended older sister Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum. The Simple Life alum, 41, has been vocal about her desires to have children with the entrepreneur, also 41, ever since.

The DJ plans to be “so strict” as a mom, Paris told Drew Barrymore in January.

“I am so scared to have a teenager one day,” the Confessions of an Heiress author explained during her Drew Barrymore Show appearance. “And now I understand when my baby London, which [is what] I am going to name her, goes out one night and sneaks out, I am going to be so upset, so scared. I am going to have, like, the tracker on the phone.”

For now, the Paris in Love star is a doting aunt to Lily-Grace and Teddy, Nicky exclusively told Us in October 2019.

“They just think she’s, like, a doll,” the Cooking With Paris star gushed at the time. “When she visits New York, I’ll take them over to her loft, and they’ll just look at her dolls and her trinkets and her figurines and then the little dogs, and they just are in heaven. … Paris is like a big kid herself. So I think she’ll be an amazing mother one day.”

