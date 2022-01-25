Nicky Hilton Is Pregnant, Expecting 3rd Baby With Husband James Rothschild

Future family of five! Nicky Hilton is pregnant with her and husband James Rothschild’s third baby, Us Weekly confirms.

The couple tied the knot in London in July 2015, starting their family in January of the following year when daughter Lily-Grace, now 5, arrived. Daughter Teddy, now 4, was born in December 2017.

The New York native, 38, “felt great” ahead of her second child’s arrival, exclusively telling Us Weekly in September 2017 that she had “more energy than ever.”

The fashion designer gushed at the time: “I’ve been craving really random things like eggplant parmesan, hot tamales. I didn’t have these weird craving the first time around, but I do [now]. And dried cranberries.”

The socialite’s older sister, Paris Hilton, has been a loving aunt to her two girls. “They just think she’s a doll,” Nicky exclusively told Us in October 2019. “When she visits New York, I’ll take them over to her loft, and they’ll just look at her dolls and her trinkets and her figurines and then the little dogs, and they just are in heaven.”

The 365 Style author noted that Paris, 40, is “like a big kid herself,” saying, “I think she’ll be an amazing mother one day.”

The Simple Life alum wed Carter Reum in November 2021 in California and has been very vocal about her desire to have children.

“I cannot wait [to be a mom],” the DJ told E! on Monday, January 24. “That is definitely one of my top priorities. I would want twins first. Or, I don’t know, it’s hard to say. I always wished I had an older brother because I feel like if I did, they would protect me and things like that in school. So maybe a boy first.”

The “Good Time” singer went on to tell the outlet that she sees herself and the 40-year-old entrepreneur having “two or three” kids total.

The pair were already discussing baby names ahead of their nuptials. “I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life,” Paris gushed in a January 2021 podcast episode. “I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.”