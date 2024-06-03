Rodeo Star Spencer Wright, Wife Kallie's Family Album With 3 Kids

Rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie Wright, are the proud parents of three kids.

The couple tied the knot in 2018, one year after which they became first-time parents with the birth of their daughter, Steeley. Their family continued to expand in 2021 when son Levi was born, followed by the arrival of son Brae in 2023.

The family of five made headlines in May 2024 after Levi drove his toy tractor into a Utah river, resulting in a severe brain injury. He was quickly found by police officials and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Mindy Sue Clark, a spokesperson for the family, revealed via Facebook at the time that while “Levi’s heart [was] beating on its own,” his brain “was without oxygen too long and there is no coming back from that.”

The family thanked family, friends and fans for their support in subsequent social media updates, revealing that Levi’s condition was not improving. Nearly two weeks after Levi’s accident, Kallie made the heartbreaking announcement that they were preparing to say goodbye to their little one.

“After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world’s best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear. Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this,” she wrote via Facebook in June 2024. “We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go. I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us.”

