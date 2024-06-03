Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know about you, but I’m a huge fan of swimsuits with tummy control. Along with slimming and accentuating my curves, these flattering styles conceal leftover surgery scars. I had fibroid removal surgery in 2022 that left me with five scars. I have four moderately-sized scars in a horizontal line just above my belly button, marking each of the non-cancerous tumors that were removed along with one long incision scar along my pelvic line.

I’m totally confident rocking crop tops and flowy shirts that showcase my scars, but I feel way more comfortable wearing high-waist, tummy-control swimsuits when I’m near a pool or beach. I’ve been looking for new swimstyles to usher in summer 2024, and I came across a bestselling two-piece bikini that fits the bill.

Get the Blooming Jelly Two-Piece Swimsuit on for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Blooming Jelly’s Two-Piece Swimsuit is a shopper-approved find that has been purchased more than 2,000 times in the past month. It has so many standout features that shoppers adore. First things first, it comes with wide straps and a push-up bra for extra support and comfort. I won’t have to worry about thin straps digging into my shoulders. Plus, I can show as much or as little cleavage as I’d like, courtesy of the adjustable straps.

The bottoms are just as impressive. The high-waist bottoms provide tummy control. It has a ruched, adjustable drawstring too. Best of all? Both pieces have a thick color block band that features a colorful stripe design.

The thorough product description contributed to my decision to snag this swimsuit. I didn’t add it to my cart until I checked the reviews. Skeptical Amazon shoppers raved about the quality and fit. “I have to admit I was suspicious about the quality of a swimsuit I could get at this price point. I was pleasantly surprised. The quality is excellent,” one five-star reviewer revealed.

Another shopper raved, “This is just one of those pieces that make you feel feminine, fashionable and put together.” According to the customer, “The fabric and the sewing is of good quality. It fits well. The bottom can be adjusted for less coverage.”

High-waist, tummy-control swimsuits are an ultimate must for me this summer. I’m snagging this shopper-approved find while my size is still in stock!

