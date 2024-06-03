Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you’re anything like Us, you’ve probably spent tons of time elevating your wardrobe for summer. You’ve probably shelved out coins for luxe vacays and seasonal festivities, too. We’re all about having a good time while you look your best, but there’s something else to consider. It’s important to invest just as much time and money toward a solid health and wellness routine, too.

If you’re familiar with the wellness scene, you’ve probably seen tons of celebrities and influencers raving about the benefits of probiotic supplements. Not only do they help eliminate bloating and decrease stress, but probiotics also help cut cravings, which is helpful for shoppers with a knack for snacking!

Get the Nouri Weight Health Probiotic for just $20 at Walmart!

Available at Walmart, Nouri Weight Health Probiotic combines plant-based omega oils and 10 billion (yep, billion with a ‘b’) colony-forming units (CFU), which represent the number of live cells in each serving. The unisex supplement features many gut health-supporting strains to promote healthy metabolism and weight management. They also help digest fiber and absorb other nutrients. This is ultra-important when it comes to combating bloating and having a regulated digestive system.

This vegan, allergy-free probiotic can be taken with or without food. All you have to do is take one capsule per day. Unlike most probiotics, storing this 30-day supply is easy and breezy! There’s no refrigeration necessary! Plus, it’s pretty yummy too. It has a sweet citrus scent, making it easy to take.

Walmart shoppers are raving about this supplement. “I liked these because they are easy to swallow and go down smooth. I had my hunger for food slow down to about half what it was while taking these health management pills. I also found myself 10 pounds lighter in three weeks time,” one five-star reviewer shared. Another shopper claimed it helped with bloating. “These are great! I did not have any side effects. [They] helped keep me regular and helped a lot with digestion and bloat.”

Gut health-improving probiotics are in style year-round. These crave-curbing supplements received glowing reviewers from shoppers who saw lasting results!

