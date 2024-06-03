Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everybody should feel comfortable and confident in their body. For some of Us, hitting multiple fitness classes throughout the week and going on lengthy hot girl walks are the tools to achieve our fitness goals. For others, it’s all about stress-relieving probiotics to improve digestion and mental health. Not to mention, debloating drink packets combat inflammation and bloating. No matter where you are on your health and wellness journey, there are tools to help you look and feel your absolute best.

Global Healing Center’s Oxy-Powder Colon Cleanse is an oxygen-based supplement that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving over. According to reviews, customers claim they lost up to 7 pounds using this detox. Along with weight loss, the supplement combats constipation and improves digestion. Whether you’re looking to jumpsuit a weight loss journey or you want to use the bathroom more regularly, you may have just met your match.

See it: Get the Global Healing Center Oxy-Powder Colon Cleanse for just $27 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

The supplements are vegan-friendly and are made free of GMO, gluten and harmful additives. They alleviate the discomfort of gas, bloating and occasional constipation. Ozonated magnesium is a key ingredient that removes impacted waste to promote healthy bowel movements.

Along with promoting regular bowel movements, this supplement restores gut health balance, which is ultra-important. Plus, it optimizes nutrient absorption to boost energy levels naturally. That’s a key benefit as we all need to be well rested and charged up to enjoy a fun-filled summer without feeling exhausted and sluggish.

If you ask Amazon shoppers, this cleanse totally lives up to the hype. “It’s been about 20 days since I started taking Oxy Powder and I feel great, and have lost 7 pounds. Life is normal again,” one five-star reviewer shared. Another shopper raved about how “gentle” the supplement is but how well it “really works,” in a lengthy comment. “I gave some to my sister-in-law who has been struggling with excess weight for so many years. So far, she has lost 5lbs in only the first week. She is so thrilled with this product,” they shared.

Every now and then, we all could use a little help regulating our digestive system. This gut health-boosting, bloat-blasting supplement helped shoppers lose up to 7 pounds in less than a month.

