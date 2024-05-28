Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Feelings of stress and burnout can strike when we least expect it. Now that we’re in the throes of summer fun, many of Us want to prioritize our physical and mental wellbeing so that we can enjoy a summer with the best vibes and minimal stress.

Related: This Digestive Drink Mix Is a 'Must-Have' for a Bloat-Free Summer We want to look and feel our best all year round, of course, but multiply that want by 20 during the summertime! Summertime is seemingly synonymous with pool time, a fun yet occasionally intimidating endeavor for those with issues like bloating or those who feel self-conscious in a swimsuit. It’s all out there! We can’t […]

Therapy, breathwork and journaling are helpful tools to combat stress at the moment, but there are steps you can take to tackle stress internally. The Nouri Stress Support Prebiotic & Probiotic features a combination of clinically proven ingredients to help support good bacteria and destabilize unwanted bacteria within five hours, which is great for stress. The blend improves the body’s physical response to stress while reducing digestive disruptions caused by stress. This combination is great for combatting bloating and tummy discomfort!

Get the Nouri Stress Support Prebiotic & Probiotic for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2024, but are subject to change!

In case you were wondering how these supplements work, it’s actually quite simple. It all starts with the gut microbiome, which impacts the way the body digests food and the way the body reacts to stress. These daily capsules influence the communication between the gut and the brain to increase serotonin production, which naturally protects the body from stress spikes.

Along with gut health-improving pre and probiotics, this dietary supplement features a layer of vegan omega 3, 6 and 9 oils to ensure the probiotics survive through acid in the stomach and successfully arrive in the gut. The more good bacteria, the better!

Get the Nouri Stress Support Prebiotic & Probiotic for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2024, but are subject to change!

If you’re ready to kick the summer off without a hitch and help improve your gut health and overall reaction to stress, stock up on this 30-day supply of pre and probiotics! Not only will it help improve digestion, subsequently tackling bloating and discomfort, but the Nouri Stress Support Prebiotic & Probiotic improves the body’s response to stress.

See it: Get the Nouri Stress Support Prebiotic & Probiotic for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2024, but are subject to change!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Disclaimer: We do not review the claims made by the manufacturer, and on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. The products featured are not made or sold by Us, and we make no representations about the accuracy of the claims or the contents/quality of the promoted supplements. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.