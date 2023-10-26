Your account
20 Best Holiday Home Decor Deals From Wayfair’s Way Day Sale

By
holiday decor Wayfair sale
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While everyone else is out there getting ready for Halloween, we’re over here celebrating Way Day! It’s Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year, and it ends tonight. Put away your pumpkins and cancel your costume party, because we have more pressing priorities at hand! Right now, take up to 80% off top-selling furniture and decor at Wayfair. You do not want to miss these flash deals!

Since the holidays are on the horizon, we decided to focus on holiday home decor deals from Way Day. Below are the best bargains, from Christmas trees to Hanukkah candles. Get into the holiday spirit with these festive finds from Wayfair!

Christmas Trees & Wreaths

Christmas wreath
Wayfair

Hang a shining star upon the highest bough, and have yourself a merry little Christmas now! These Christmas trees and wreaths will make your home feel cheerful and cozy.

Holiday Lights

lighted reindeer and Santa's sleigh
Wayfair

What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away! May your days be merry and bright with these festive holiday lights.

Hanukkah Decorations

porcelain menorah
Wayfair

Hanukkah, oh Hanukkah, come light the menorah! This porcelain menorah is absolutely gorgeous — coastal chic and classic.

Classic Accent Pieces

snowman decor
Wayfair

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! This cute snowman will greet your guests with a smile.

