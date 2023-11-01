15 Best Birthday Gifts for 33-Year-Old Women

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Birthdays are the best time to show the people in our lives how much they mean to Us. They have likely shown Us love, support and encouragement over the years — so it’s only fitting that we return the favor for their big day. If you’re in the market for a birthday gift for a 33-year-old woman, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up gifts she’ll actually put to use. From heartwarming presents bound to make her smile, to productive goodies which will ensure she kicks off the new year on the right path, we’ve got you covered. Plus, there’s something for every budget too. Whether you’re looking for a meaningful gift under $20 or prefer to splurge on luxury labels, you’ll find exactly what you need.
Read ahead to shop 15 gifts for 33-year-old women!
Aocaso Decorative Throw Pillow
Remind the birthday girl how loved she is with this decorative throw pillow. It breaks down the months, weeks, hours, days and minutes since their birth!
Get this heartwarming pillow at Amazon!
Birthday T-Shirt
You’ll make the birthday girl LOL whenever she decides to wear this T-shirt — long after the big day. Hello, sleep shirt goals!
Get this funny T-shirt at Amazon!
Ursteel Birthyear Nameplate
The best gifts often come in small packages. Celebrate your loved one’s birth year with this chic gold necklace!
Get this glistening accessory at Amazon!
Huxters 33rd Birthday Card
Make a toast to the special day with this hilarious card. We love a witty pun — she will too! It’s the perfect accompaniment to the main gift.
Get this funny birthday card at Amazon!
SKIMS Soft Lounge Rib Sleep Set
If the birthday girl is serious about her beauty rest, snag her a comfy pajama set. This two-piece set from SKIMS is made from a stretchy material that’s buttery-soft!
Get this cozy pajama set for just $118 at Nordstrom!
AllSaints Allington Leather Tote
Has the birthday girl started a new job? Perhaps she’s headed back into the office full-time? This leather tote is the perfect way to ensure she does so in style.
Get this luxe tote for just $299 at Nordstrom!
Patchology Rosé Toes Foot Mask
Ensure the birthday girl puts her best foot forward with the Patchology Rosé Toes Foot Mask. These shiny booties are lined with an age-defying formula which nourishes feet!
Get this Patchology foot mask for just $10 at Nordstrom!
GoGirl Planner and Organizer
Help your loved one achieve all of their goals this year courtesy of this planner. It provides space to define long and short-term goals, along with prompts to help organize and promote time management!
Get this productive planner at Amazon!
Awesome Friend Glass Jar
This gift is for the girlies who enjoy whipping up iced coffee and matcha lattes at home. The heartfelt message will make any lucky lady smile with every sip!
Get this adorable jar at Amazon!
Maison Margiela Replica Mini Discovery Set
Is the birthday queen on a hunt to find her go-to perfume? The Maison Margiela Replica Mini Discovery Set is the ultimate find. It features four signature scents which are inspired by precious moments of the past!
Get this wildly popular fragrance set for just $58 at Nordstrom!
Clarins Double Serum Eye Firming Hydrating Anti-Aging Skin Care Set
Gift the birthday girl an undeniable glow with this nourishing anti-aging skin care set. The three-piece set features Clarins’ classic Double Serum Eye Firm and Hydrating Anti-Aging Concentrate, which minimizes the appearance of fine lines while nourishing the eye area. It also features a lengthening mascara and lightweight makeup primer!
Get this hydrating skincare set for just $85 at Nordstrom!
Shefine Three Pentagram Bracelet
If the birthday girl loves silver accessories, she’ll swoon over this three-pentagram bracelet. Each pentagram represents ten years and celebrates purity, warmth and elegance!
Get this adorable bracelet at Amazon!
The Skinny Confidential Pink Balls Facial Massager
You can never go wrong with a skincare tool as a birthday gift. This facial massager tones, chisels and helps stimulate skin for an undeniable glow.
Get this trendy face tool for just $99 at Nordstrom!
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Snag this handy gift for the coffee lover in your life!
Get this classic coffee maker at Amazon!
XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium
Add a little piece of nature to the birthday’s home or office with this eye-catching terrarium.
Get this cool terrarium at Amazon!
