Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Milestone birthdays are so special. They typically mark the end of one chapter and usher in the beginning of another. There’s always so much fun and adventure waiting on the other side of big birthdays like 18, 21, 30 and 35. But of course, finding the right birthday gifts for women celebrating pivotal moments may seem intimidating. Zooming into their top hobbies and interests is an easy way to ensure you’ll get a gift that the birthday girl will appreciate and actually use.

Maybe your bestie is a newfound Pilates princess? Gifting her workout accessories can encourage her to keep showing up to those pricey classes. Perhaps she works a high-stress job? A present which helps her unwind will probably mean the world to her. Like the old adage says, “It’s the thought that counts.” If you’re looking for a gift for a newly minted 35-year-old woman, scroll ahead for some of our top picks from Amazon, Nordstrom and Sephora.

AERLANG Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Help your friend or family member unwind after a long day with this 3-D kneading massager. Along with providing neck and back relief, this lightweight massager features a heating function and a flexible strap which allows for easy adjustments.

Get this relaxing accessory at Amazon!

Pat McGrath Labs Major Mini Lip Trios

Pucker up! Snag this lip trio for the beauty-obsessed bday gal who lives for a neutral lippie.

Get this trendy lip kit for just $29 at Sephora!

Herschel Supply Co. Strand Duffle Bag

If your loved one adores florals and traveling, you’ll score extra brownie points when they unwrap this floral-print duffle bag from Herschel Supply Co.

Get this floral travel bag for just $80 at Nordstrom!

Parima Personalized Plus Velvet Travel Jewelry Case

Personalized birthday gifts are always a hit. Treat the jewelry enthusiast to a brand-new travel case for their accessories.

Get this customized jewelry case at Amazon!

Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket

The Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket is a wonderful winter gift — plus, it comes in ten shades!

Get this cozy blanket for just $98 at Nordstrom!

The Only Gift Worth Giving Store Wine Accessory Set with Wooden Box

Does your pal enjoy a nice bottle of wine? This accessory set features everything she needs to open, pour and safely store her vino.

Get this wine set at Amazon!

Ursteel Birthday Charm Bracelet

Charm bracelets are always a great gift idea. This Ursteel charm bracelet features inspiring quotes and a nod to the birthday girl’s new age.

Get this cute bracelet at Amazon!

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultimate Anti-Aging Essentials

Are you gifting your go-to person for all things skincare? This two-piece set features a retinol serum and nourishing eye cream to hydrate skin and improve the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles.

Get this hydrating skincare set for just $88 at Sephora!

Bala Bangles

If the birthday girl lives for working out, nab this Bala Bangles set in her honor. These adjustable wrist and ankle weights are perfect for yoga, dance barre, pilates, cardio, aerobics and walking.

Get these workout staples at Amazon!

Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Multi Styler in Ceramic Pop

Help your loved one kiss bad hair days goodbye forever. This fast-acting blow dryer set is a cult classic, featuring five separate attachments to help achieve desired styles.

Get this haute hair essential at Sephora!

Anne Klein Women’s AK/1470 Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set

Few things scream adulting quite like a chic watch and bracelet set. This Anne Klein set is ideal for the quiet luxury birthday queens.

Get this luxurious watch and bracelet set at Amazon!

Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 Self-Watering Indoor Garden

Is the star of the show a blossoming plant mom? This self-watering indoor garden can transform a little space into a fresh herb and vegetable growing space.

Get this smart garden for just $70 at Nordstrom!

Wax & Wit Happy Birthday Candle

Another birthday, another candle. This 100% soy wax candle is infused with vanilla, buttercream and sugar to deliver a sweet scent the birthday girl will enjoy on her big day and beyond.

Get this sweet candle at Amazon!

Fenty Skin Lil Butta Dropz Mini Whipped Oil Body Cream Trio

Birthday girls simply love options. This limited-edition trio features three whipped oil body creams which hydrate and nourish the skin.

Get this bestselling Fenty Skin set for just $59 at Sephora!

Bambüsi Cheese Board and Knife Set

This is for the lady who loves hosting. This cheese board and knife set features a smooth, splinter-free surface and a hidden drawer with cheese knives and charcuterie accessories.

Get this trendy charcuterie set at Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? See more gift ideas:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 15 Best Gifts for 32-Year-Old Women Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Contrary to popular belief, all birthdays are special. The beginning or middle of a new decade typically earns lavish celebrations, but there’s something intriguing about those formative in-between years. Take turning 32, for example. While it’s still an […]

Related: The Absolute Best Gifts for Women in Their 40s Any woman in her 40s will adore these thoughtful and useful gifts that we've rounded up for you to shop — find out more

Related: The 10 Best Bathrobes for Women When shopping for the best bathrobes for women, there are many variables to consider, and this guide will help you find the right one — details