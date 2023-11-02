Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all been there. We get dressed, think we look cute… and then we step out into the sunshine. Lint everywhere! Our entire outfit is covered. Owners of shedding pets truly know this feeling all too well.

You could carry around a big lint roller with you, but the issue is that it will take up a ton of room in your purse (or not fit at all), and it will stick to everything, inevitably wasting sheets. That’s why we recommend a travel version — Hailey Bieber’s personal pick!

Get the Scotch-Brite Mini Travel Lint Roller on sale for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: Hailey Bieber Says This Kosas Concealer Leaves a 'Dewy Finish' Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to Gen Z’s most beloved icons, Hailey Bieber is notorious for her influence. The model and Rhode Skin founder is known for candidly dishing on all of her makeup and skincare secrets, much to the […]

Bieber recently revealed the products she “can’t live without” in a video for GQ. As expected, her Rhode skincare brand made the cut — but there were a few surprise product picks as well, including the Scotch-Brite Mini Travel Lint Roller!

“My next essential is a travel lint roller,” she said, popping it out of its tube. “This one is brand new. I haven’t opened it yet. But when I’m on a plane, long flights, I like to be curled up in a really, like, fuzzy, cozy blanket. Sometimes it’s not the best thing for clothes. So, this is a fun little emergency thing to have for fuzzies.” Stars — they’re just like Us!

Get the Scotch-Brite Mini Travel Lint Roller on sale for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

This is a smaller, retractable lint brush, making it easy to throw into your bag, carry-on or even your jacket pocket. There’s a simple switch that lets you push it up (like a Push Pop!) or pull it back into its handle. It locks into place both ways. This means you can keep it safe from sheet waste!

Each travel lint roller comes with 30 easy-tear sheets and can be used on clothing, furniture, car interiors and more. You can buy refills, or you can pick up this super affordable six-pack so you can keep each one in different cars, bags, rooms, etc.!

Get the Scotch-Brite Mini Travel Lint Roller on sale for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Scotch-Brite here and explore more lint removers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Get Martha Stewart's Ageless Glow for Just $13 on Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Martha Stewart is a living legend who makes lemonade out of lemons on a regular basis. She has managed to build an empire from scratch, go to prison — where, fun fact, her nickname was M. Diddy — […]

Related: The Gold Standard! Snag These Celeb-Approved Gold Eye Masks on Sale at Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Rewatch The Real Housewives or scroll through social media, and you’ll probably see beauty buffs using under-eye masks to prep for their glam. But do these eye patches actually work? In my experience, it’s hit or miss. Some […]

Related: I Receive Compliments on These Amazon Boots Every Single Time I Wear Them Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While it’s important to fill your wardrobe with pieces that spark joy, sometimes, you need to spark a little more. Having a few pieces at the ready that you know will boost your confidence and magnetize compliments is […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!