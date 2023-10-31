Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While it’s important to fill your wardrobe with pieces that spark joy, sometimes, you need to spark a little more. Having a few pieces at the ready that you know will boost your confidence and magnetize compliments is of the utmost importance!

First and foremost, I recommend finding a chic pair of shoes that stand out in a crowd. A pair of shoes can be worn and re-worn over and over again with different outfits, meaning you’ll create more and more iconic looks. For me, those shoes are my The Drop Jane boots!

Get The Drop Jane High Heel Pull-On Sock Boot with multiple sizes on sale at Amazon!

I was gifted a pair of these sock booties a couple of years ago, and they’re still my go-to shoes for unforgettable looks. Every time I post an #OOTD photo in these boots, the fire emoji reactions roll in. I have the Brandy Brown shade, which is more of a maroon color, true to the color on the site. So good for fall!

These boots have a soft, slightly slouchy microsuede shell and a wide yet thin 3-inch heel. They’re very easy to walk in, and I’m not a big heel girl. The heels also have a sturdy rubber tip, and there’s added traction on the outsole. On the inside is a padded footbed, which added more comfort than I was expecting. Need a little extra cushion? Slip a thin insole into each shoe!

These boots, which are also available in black and coffee brown, have the perfect type of design that can be dressed up or down. As you can see, I’ve worn them with shorts and a button-up, but I’ve also worn them with a midi slip skirt, mock-neck top and oversized blazer. Of course, I also like to style them with jeans and a tee or sweater!

The Brandy Brown shade of these boots is on sale right now in many sizes, though the sale price varies depending on your size. Even at full price, they’re a worthy investment — and still on the affordable side for stylish boots! Order a pair for yourself and see just how much they’ll inspire your next outfit!

