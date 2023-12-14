15 Last-Minute Gifts Under $50 That Ship Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As much as it still feels like the end of November, Christmas is just about here. You may wish it were Christmas today, but if it were, your gift list would still be devoid of any crossed-off names, and you’d be high and dry. Luckily, there’s still some time left to make sure everyone you love is taken care of this year. And if funds are a little tight this year, as they are for many of us, we’ve got your back with some great last-minute gifts under $50 that you can have shipped, wrapped, and ready for giving in the blink of an eye.

Related: 21 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts to Buy ASAP The countdown is on! We’re less than three weeks away from Christmas. If you haven’t stocked up on gifts for everyone on your holiday gifting list, don’t fret. Time is ticking, however, there are plenty of fun last-minute gifts that you can snag for your loved ones under $200. From thoughtful gifts to preserve your […]

Whether you’re on the hunt for your parents, your sister, your nieces and nephews, or a coworker, we’ve sifted through the wide world of online retail to find easy, simple gifts under $50 that ship fast, meaning these gifts should arrive before the big day. Check out our list below and add all your faves to your cart, and then hurry up and secure the bag, sis. You’ve only got about a week and a half left until Santa comes down that chimney.

Best Last-Minute Holiday Gifts Under $50 That Ship Fast

For Women

1. Dressy Earrings: This classy pair of drop earrings works well with business casual or fun weekend outfits — just $45!

2. Chic Corduroy: Grab this sophisticated (and spacious!) zippered corduroy tote bag for the woman on the go — was $35, now just $18!

3. Get Organized: Help get her jewelry and earrings in order with this rustic jewelry organizer — was $32, now just $27!

Related: 21 Memorable Holiday Gifts for Grandparents Looking for holiday gifts for a grandparent? It may feel like more of a challenge than shopping for your BFF or significant other. Grandparents have already received all of the classic, traditional holiday gifts before — but they might not want anything terribly modern either. We’re here to help! Whether you need a gift for […]

For Men

4. Beard Maintenance: Give the man in your life an easy way to keep his facial hair looking good with this beard grooming kit — just $20!

5. Keep It Comfy: These festive Christmas long john thermals will put a smile on any (chilly) man’s face — just $28!

6. Custom Cold Ones: Any man will appreciate the chance to use a whiskey making kit for his own brews — just $49!

Related: 21 Best Holiday Gifts Under $75 Editor’s note: This article was last updated on December 13, 2023. Trying to check off your holiday shopping list on a budget? Finding the perfect wallet-friendly gift is tough, especially for people who already have everything or love designer products. Equally difficult is finding a gift for the people who constantly repeat that you “don’t […]

For Kids

7. Twinkle Twinkle: Help kids drift off to sleep and protect against pests with this princess bed canopy — just $15!

8. Keep On Truckin’: This STEM-centric remote control truck lets kids build their own while learning important coding lessons — just $45!

9. Bracelet Bonanza: Creative kids can make their own paracord bracelets with this kit — just $12!

Related: 21 of the Best Holiday Gifts for Men Editor’s note: This article was last updated in December 13, 2023. Need a gift for a guy in your life? Let’s dive into the best holiday gifts for men this year. Whether he’s a big traveler, a stylish gentleman or a grill master, we have some fresh and thoughtful ideas for you! See below for […]

For Anyone

10. Delicious Spreads: This charcuterie board gift set can transform snacking into a veritable event — just $49!

11. Instant Relief: This back and neck massager is perfect for melting away stress instantly — was $47, now just $18!

12. Confident Calendar: Give the gift of daily affirmations with a daily motivational calendar to inspire anyone —was $24, now just $20!



13. Soft and Cozy: This cuddly sherpa blanket is the perfect companion for an anytime nap — just $22!

14. Teatime Treat: Give the gift of a great electric kettle for the perfect tea, every time — just $35!



15. Better Book Time: A rechargeable book light is a must-have for rabid readers is the perfect place to start for young players — just $16!

Related: 20 Incredibly Cozy Gifts for the Homebody in Your Life Homebodies are the easiest people to shop for. Think about it: They all enjoy plush, cozy items that are super comfortable and things that make their home feel, well, more homey. As I get older I find myself choosing to stay in more and more, so I consider myself an expert homebody — and I […]