Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What better gift to give than the gift of humor? If you haven’t been to a funny Christmas sweater party before, this is your sign to host one. The uglier, the better!

These 21 ridiculously funny sweaters below are perfect for white elephant exchanges with the girls, a family night in, secret Santa parties or any other casual holiday gathering on your radar. You’ll instantly brighten the mood with some good laughs, jokes and plenty of smiles. Read on!

1. Walking Party Game: You’ll be the reason everyone drinks too much eggnog — and has fun doing it — originally $70, now $55!

2. Light Up: Don’t ask how to wash this hilarious light-up sweater. Grab one for the whole fam — originally $70, now $55!

3. Adorably Festive: This sweater treads the line between cute and ugly. Wear with antlers to seal the deal — $39!

4. Full Moon: There’s nothing to hide, and Santa agrees. Put it all out there — $70!

5. Judgey Claus: If you ever feel judged by Santa Claus, let him know it with this unisex sweater — originally $33, now $30!

6. Ultimate Conversation Piece: We all know Santa lives in the North Pole, but did you know he does this? — originally $60, now $55!

7. Hashtag Christmas Sweater: In Gen Z lingo, this comfy sweater is festive goals — just $30!

8. All Dressed Up: When you’re looking to get fancy, try out the perfect (ugly) option — just $30!

9. DNA Counts: Are you 100% that Grinch? — only $30!

10. Shake the Globe: There may not be snow in the globe, but you’re still going to want bust out the dance moves and shake it — $38!

11. Functional Fashion: No need to go back to the bar when you’ve got this sweatshirt on deck — $70!

12. Self-Assured: For those who know where they stand with Santa Claus, don’t be afraid to show it — just $39!

13. Put a Bow on Top: If you think you made it to the nice list this year, manifest it into reality — $33!

14. It’s about Taylor: This is a must-have for all the Swifties with Christmas spirit — $30!

15. Big on Birthdays: If your man loves to celebrate, help him toast the birthday icon — $30!

16. Good Try: It’s the effort that counts — maybe next year! — originally $33, now $27!

17. For the Bakery: If you know someone who loves to partake in baking season, look no further than this gingerbread sweatshirt — $50!

18. Alone at Home: Hopefully everyone at your gathering gets the reference — if not, a movie night is in the cards — just $37!

19. Sing Along: It may be a pandemic throwback, but we promise you’ll get some laughs — only $30!

20. Little Mix-Up: Can’t quite remember the names of the reindeer? This works too — just $31!

21. Cute Couple, Ugly Sweater: Tag team your ugly outfit with your significant other for a double whammy — originally $50, now $43!

