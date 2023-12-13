Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Two amazing things are happening right now — actually, three! First, Ugg is having some crazy sales. Second, you can take advantage of these deals. Third, you can check some people off your holiday shopping list! Wins all around!

Related: 17 Pants to Wear With Classic Ugg Boots Whether you splurged and bought your own or received some as a gift (lucky!), you very well might have a pair of everyone’s favorite cozy boots laying around. Yes, we’re talking about Uggs! The fuzzy fur interior, soft sheepskin suede, water repellent exterior — there’s a reason why these are so popular after decades in […]

And as you probably know by now, Ugg doesn’t just make fantastic boots. There are deals on joggers, sweaters, leggings, robes and just about everything cozy. We found 17 deals that are almost as good as Black Friday.

So what are you waiting for? The perfect gift awaits (at a great price)!

Shoes and Boots

Related: Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dreamy Dress — I’m Buying It on Sale All of a sudden, I totally believe in love at first sight. This dress is the fabric version of prince charming — actually, even better! The elegant square neckline, slim-yet-stretchy fit, mesh lantern sleeves — the swoon-worthy details don’t stop. It’s everything you could want in a comfy mid-length dress, holiday-themed or not. This frock […]

Clothing and Accessories