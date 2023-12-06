Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you splurged and bought your own or received some as a gift (lucky!), you very well might have a pair of everyone’s favorite cozy boots laying around. Yes, we’re talking about Uggs! The fuzzy fur interior, soft sheepskin suede, water repellent exterior — there’s a reason why these are so popular after decades in the spotlight!

Since they’re so versatile, you might not be sure what to actually wear them with. Well, if that’s a position you find yourself in, we found 17 different pairs of pants which wo;; look fabulous with the classic short boots — all the way from leggings and lounge pants, to jeans and trendy cargos.

Leggings

1. ’90s style alert! Love the look of flare-bottom leggings? They look even better with a chestnut pair of Uggs — just $110!

2. Extra toasty! When your boots are taking you through the winter tundra, a pair of fleece-lined long leggings will keep you warm — just $25!

3. Functional and fabulous! Pockets make these leggings a practical companion to your cozy style — just $128!

4. Major trendsetter! Not only do these have a totally in-style crossover, but also a front split — just $30!

Lounge Pants

5. Soft all around! When you want your pants to be as soft as your boots, cute cotton lounge bottoms are the way to go — originally $48, now just $34!

6. Arctic queen! Any color boot will look chic with fuzzy white snow joggers — originally $45, now just $39!

7. Ugg model! Did you know Ugg actually designed a pair of pants to wear around the house with boots? — just $68!

8. On the move! When you’re feeling athleisure style, lululemon joggers and Uggs are the most iconic combo — just $118!

9. Black or gray? When you can’t decide whether black or gray pants look better with your Uggs, score both for the price of one — just $37!

Jeans

10. Beautifully boot cut! When you’re out and about and want to make a fashion statement, look no further than boot cut jeans — just $88!

11. Your father’s favorite! Baggy dad jeans are the big thing these days, especially with Uggs — originally $108, now just $54!

12. Classic and chic! Mid-rise with a little roll at the bottom is such a fun way to style short boots — originally $43, now just $32!

13. Total fashionista! Wide-leg boyfriend jeans with a high-rise fit? Say less — originally $39, now just $31!

Cargo Pants

14. Cool and casual with pockets galore! Cover the ankle of your Ugg boots with the cargo pant for a trendy vibe — originally $60, now just $43!

15. Take your pick! With 15 different colors to choose from, these baggy cargo pants will go with any color Uggs you already own — just $22!

16. Professionally stylish! A nice lightweight material means yes, you can add a touch of elegance to your comfy ‘fit — originally $39, now just $30!

17. Outdoor adventurer! When it’s cold outside and you want an adventure, these durable cargo pants will keep your legs as protected as your feet — just $30!

