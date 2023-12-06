Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Gift baskets will always be a stellar way to show your love and appreciation during the holidays. They’re amazing for people who are typically hard to shop for, they provide a multitude of mini gifts for a special someone and they’re perfect for bringing to a holiday party as a gift to your host!
Food-focused gift baskets are definitely a top focus, but there are other great options featuring products like candles or bath bombs too. Shop our favorites for this holiday season below!
A Gift Inside Birthday Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket
All wrapped up in a bow, this pretty gift basket has earned over 13,000 reviews (so far). It comes with caramel popcorn, coated pretzels, wrapped chocolates and more to impress a sweet tooth with a taste for decadence!
Available at: Amazon
GourmetGiftBaskets.com Red Wine and Cheese Gift Box
Looking for something elevated for a sophisticated individual? Look no further! This basket features red wine, flatbread crackers, savory cheese and chocolate-dipped nuts. Add a personalized card for just $4!
Available at: GourmetGiftBaskets.com
Lovery Bath and Body Gift Basket
Treat a loved one (or even a secret Santa pick) to multiple at-home spa nights with this relaxing nine-piece set. It comes with bath oil, bubble bath, bath salt, shower gel, body scrub, bath bombs and a bath towel. The vanilla coconut scent is truly dreamy!
Available at: Amazon
Harry & David Deluxe Favorites Gift Basket
These gourmet snacks are out of this world — and there are so many! This deluxe basket comes with pears, chocolate-covered popcorn and cherries, cheese, crackers, galettes, relish, truffles and mints. They’ll totally upcycle the container too!
Available at: Harry & David
Stonewall Kitchen Antipasto Gift Basket
Not everyone is into sweets — but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t appreciate a food basket. This Italian basket comes with two gourmet dipping oils and two spreads, plus a rosemary parmesan bread mix they can make fresh to enjoy them with!
Available at: Amazon
GourmetGiftBaskets.com Tea, Candle and Bundt Cakes for the Holidays
Can’t decide between a food-centric box and a self-care box? Why not go for both in one? This holiday-themed gift basket features mini bundt cakes and Cubettis as well as loose leaf tea, a mug and a vanilla candle! The perfect night in!
Available at: GourmetGiftBaskets.com
Wine Country Gift Baskets Happy Holidays Winter Fox Gift Tower
How adorable is this? Why stick with a regular basket when you could have foxes wearing sweaters and scarves instead? This set features a huge variety of goodies, including cakes, truffles, marshmallows, popcorn and beyond. This pick is so fun and delicious in every way!
Available at: Amazon