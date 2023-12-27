Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fact: Khloe Kardashian‘s skin is so smooth and glowy, it almost doesn’t look real! An ultra-healthy lifestyle contributes to her flawless appearance, but equally important are her skincare routine staples: cleansing, moisturizing and protecting her complexion from the sun.

Despite having a seemingly perfect routine, Kardashian admits to grappling with oily skin and clogged pores every once in a while — just like the rest of Us! But don’t think that the Good American founder and entrepreneur just sits back and lets it happen — nope, she’s got a powerful trick up her sleeve!

She shared her love of the Origins charcoal mask a few years ago on her app, saying, “I hate being oily, so I do lots of sh*t to my face to make my pores look smaller! I love this charcoal mask from Origins because it makes my skin look extra smooth.” Want to find out more about the popular product? Read on for the scoop!

Get the Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask for just $15 (originally $28) on Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication, December 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

The miracle mask controls oil by deep cleaning pores, extracting all the toxins and debris that build up — and honestly, there are a lot more than you would think! White clay and bamboo charcoal are the hero ingredients which absorb the environmental pollutants in your skin, remove impurities, pull dirt and allow your pores to breathe.

Having an ultra-cleansed feel is great, but an ultra-cleansed look might be even better! Excess oils lead to clogged pores and blemishes, which is why this mask is formulated to reduce oil while shrinking pores and improving overall skin texture at the same time.

What the mask is formulated without is equally important when evaluating a skincare product. This one is made free from parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, mineral oil and animal ingredients (except for honey and beeswax). It’s everything you want in a clay mask!

And we can’t believe one of Kardashian’s favorite products is so easy to use. Just apply, dry and rinse — you’re good to go! We’re so ready to get the glowy Khloe look just in time for the new year.

