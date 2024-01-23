Get Kyle Richards’ Rainy Day Style With This Black Turtleneck

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A little rain isn’t going to dull Kyle Richards‘ shine.

The Real Housewives star was spotted in the Beverly Glen neighborhood of Los Angeles on a dreary January 22, catching photographers’ attention in her statement-making look.

Of course, the reality icon’s “Umansky” coat made headlines, but we wanted to talk about the rest of the outfit — as it’s actually quite simple to recreate on Amazon!

Get the Dokotoo Cable-Knit Mock-Neck Sweater (originally $53) on sale for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

To channel this look, start out with a pair of black Hunter rain boots, slip into a pair of black skinny jeans and make sure to add this cable-knit Dokotoo sweater to your cart. You’ll want to grab a grey beanie as well!

As many shoppers will already own similar jeans, rain boots and beanies, we’ve decided to zero in on the sweater. We found such a great look-alike to help you nail this rainy winter vibe for a fair price. This pullover has fantastic reviews too!

This Dokotoo sweater comes in sizes S-XXL and is available in 14 total colors. The black option is perfect, but if you think you might prefer a variation on the style, you can check out what else we found on Amazon below!

Shop more black turtlenecks we love:

Not your style? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

