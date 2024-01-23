Your account
Get Kyle Richards' Rainy Day Style With This Black Turtleneck

By
Kyle Richards in Los Angeles on January 22, 2024.
Kyle Richards in Los Angeles on January 22, 2024.Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A little rain isn’t going to dull Kyle Richards‘ shine.

The Real Housewives star was spotted in the Beverly Glen neighborhood of Los Angeles on a dreary January 22, catching photographers’ attention in her statement-making look.

Of course, the reality icon’s “Umansky” coat made headlines, but we wanted to talk about the rest of the outfit — as it’s actually quite simple to recreate on Amazon!

See it!

Get the Dokotoo Cable-Knit Mock-Neck Sweater (originally $53) on sale for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

To channel this look, start out with a pair of black Hunter rain boots, slip into a pair of black skinny jeans and make sure to add this cable-knit Dokotoo sweater to your cart. You’ll want to grab a grey beanie as well!

As many shoppers will already own similar jeans, rain boots and beanies, we’ve decided to zero in on the sweater. We found such a great look-alike to help you nail this rainy winter vibe for a fair price. This pullover has fantastic reviews too!

Dokotoo Womens Turtleneck High Neck Cable Knit Balloon Ribbed Sleeve Sweaters Solid Loose Fashion Pullovers Sweaters Outerwear Jumpers Black M
Dokotoo
You save: 21%

Dokotoo Cable-Knit Mock-Neck Sweater

$42$53
See it!

This Dokotoo sweater comes in sizes S-XXL and is available in 14 total colors. The black option is perfect, but if you think you might prefer a variation on the style, you can check out what else we found on Amazon below!

Shop more black turtlenecks we love:

Ailaile Wool Sweaters Women's Turtleneck Pullover Female Loose Long Sleeve Tops Winter Thick Knitted Jumper Black
Ailaile

Ailaile Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater

$40
See it!
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Cropped Turtleneck Sweater Long Sleeve Cable Knit Pullover Sweater Jumper Cozy Cute Sweaters (Black,Large)
PRETTYGARDEN

Prettygarden Cropped Turtleneck Sweater

$40
See it!
LEANI Womens 2024 Turtleneck Sweaters Cable Knit Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater Jumper Black Small
LEANI

Leani Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater

$46
See it!

Not your style? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

amazon-btfbm-lounge-set

Deal of the Day

