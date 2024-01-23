Kyle Richards is still a Umansky.

The 55-year-old TV personality was spotted out in the Beverly Glen neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday, January 22, wearing a jacket with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky’s last name on the back.

Richards paired the outerwear, which featured the moniker in all caps below the hood, with a black knit sweater, black pants and matching Hunter rain boots clad with her initials in rhinestones. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star accessorized with a gray beanie, oversized sunglasses and a black leather tote.

Richards’ outfit of choice comes amid the couple’s shocking split. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Richards and Umansky, 53, had separated after 27 years of marriage. They addressed the separation in a joint Instagram statement at the time, noting that they’d had “a rough year.”

Richards also opened up about her relationship with Umansky in her Us Weekly December 2023 cover story, sharing, “We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we’ll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation.”

Umansky and Richards tied the knot in 1996 and share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia 15. Richards shares daughter Farrah, 35, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Season 13 of RHOBH, which premiered in October 2023, has documented Richards and Umansky’s strained marriage — most recently Umansky missing an event that honored Richards’ late friend Lorene Shea.

Richards came to Umansky’s defense, however, taking to Instagram on January 17 to share, “I want to clarify this … I did many times but then I guess I need to again. Moe offered to cancel his trip multiple times. Even though there were many people involved in this trip. I told him he did not need to do that. The date of the event was changed last minute and none of the other men were attending.”

She added, “I had a lot of support around me that night. It’s not fair to put that on him.”

Richards hosted the event, which played out on the January 10 episode of RHOBH, with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in honor of Shea, who died by suicide at age 52 in May 2022.

In addition to making headlines about her marriage, Richards has also sparked romance rumors with singer Morgan Wade. When asked by Us about the chatter, Richards said, “I don’t even think about it anymore. It doesn’t faze me.”