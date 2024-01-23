Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Comfy or chic? We’ve always been led to believe that we must choose one or the other. Beauty is pain, blah blah blah. It’s 2024 — it’s time for a new perspective.

We’re not saying to show up to a nice event in your lazy Sunday sweats (though elevated PJ sets are a thing). We still care about looking stylish! That’s why we’re obsessed with sets like this one from Amazon, offering the best of both cozy vibes and flattering fashion!

Get the BTFBM Two-Piece Ribbed Lounge Set (originally $53) on sale for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

That sale price is pretty nice too, huh? Your purchase includes both a cropped long-sleeve top and a matching pair of high-waisted, wide-leg pants. They’re both made of trendy ribbed knit, featuring viscose for breathability and spandex for stretch.

The pants of this set have a wide, comfy waistband, boasting a pull-on design that doesn’t sacrifice style. Combined with the crop top, these pieces create a figure-loving silhouette, cinching the waist — without literally squeezing it. Impeccable!

Another thing we adore about this lovely lounge set is the color selection. You have 18 options to choose from! You could even grab a few to mix and match — whether with each other or with other pieces. Stick with something neutral like an apricot or grey shade or go bold with something brighter like pink or orange!

You could style this set with anything from fuzzy Ugg slippers to stilettos. Shoes and accessories will be your best friends when it comes to transforming your look. Try layering on some necklaces and a faux-fur shrug with suede booties, or add an accent belt and stacked bangle bracelets with a pair of clogs. It will work seamlessly with pretty much anything in your closet, so have fun experimenting with new looks — or keeping it simple. Up to you!

Not your style? Shop more from BTFBM here and explore more sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

