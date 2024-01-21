The Ultimate Lazy Girl’s Guide to Loungewear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
I’ll be honest — baby, it’s cold outside… and I want to hibernate forever (or at least until late spring). However, looking cute on work calls is still a priority. Mastering the art of achieving a low-key yet put-together lounge look is a literal art form. And I aim to do it with minimal effort, which is why I’m sharing my favorite pieces for lounging about on these chilly January days. Just throw your hair in a messy bun, add these lovely staples to your wardrobe and voila — you’ve got everything you need to be casual chic.
Tops
1. Overall Pick: A square neckline top is flattering on every frame and pairs well with sweats or skirts.
2. Most Beloved: This cropped heritage fleece hoodie is my absolute favorite in blue. Pro-tip: Size up, they run small — but boy, are they cute!
3. Unique: Embrace vibrant pink in this fluffy pullover which adds dimension and attitude to your look.
4. Best Deal: Currently on sale, this button-down sweater meets your business-required needs in a soft, lightweight yarn.
5. Bonus Pick: Simplicity at its best, add a cropped gray crew neck top to your tee collection as the perfect layer.
6. Trending: Snag an off-the-shoulder bodysuit that feels like a second skin.
Pants
7. Overall Pick: Looks like denim, feels like a dream. These cropped pants have lots of give and are super comfy while sitting.
8. Most Beloved: lululemon has become a loungewear destination, and their high-rise leggings not only feel like an extension of you, but also offer a flattering fit.
9. Unique: These imitation leather joggers flow effortlessly, combining fluid movement with edgy cool-girl style.
10. Best Deal: These wide-leg pants with ribbed detailing exude a carefree vibe, and they’re available for just $27.99!
11. Bonus Pick: Add the rainbow stripes to your closet for a pick-me-up of color with these soft and cozy Kelly green sweats.
12. Trending: Parachute pants are currently on point, seamlessly blending street style with the ease of loungewear.
Sets
13. Overall Pick: We adore a waffle-knit fabric sweater short set, especially if you have radiator heat and find yourself getting too warm indoors while temps drop outside.
14. Most Beloved: Made from 100% cotton, this knit cardigan paired with balloon-shaped pants comes in 14 different shades.
15. Unique: Make your outfit easy with a made-to-look-like-a-set jumpsuit that hangs loosely on your frame.
16. Best Deal: Grab this versatile three-piece set for just over $50; it’s easy to mix and match, creating endless outfit possibilities — completely ideal for your travel needs.
17. Bonus Pick: If you want sleek and sophisticated, this mock neck and wide-leg pant set fits the bill.