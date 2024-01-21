The Ultimate Lazy Girl’s Guide to Loungewear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ll be honest — baby, it’s cold outside… and I want to hibernate forever (or at least until late spring). However, looking cute on work calls is still a priority. Mastering the art of achieving a low-key yet put-together lounge look is a literal art form. And I aim to do it with minimal effort, which is why I’m sharing my favorite pieces for lounging about on these chilly January days. Just throw your hair in a messy bun, add these lovely staples to your wardrobe and voila — you’ve got everything you need to be casual chic.

Related: 17 Low-Key Rich Mom Pieces for Effortless Styling It’s rough being a mom sometimes. While you can’t always control your kids (especially their tantrums), one thing you can control is your style. What I mean by that is when you look good, you feel good; and sometimes, wearing a great pair of jeans or a perfectly tailored jacket can make you feel like […]

Tops

1. Overall Pick: A square neckline top is flattering on every frame and pairs well with sweats or skirts.

2. Most Beloved: This cropped heritage fleece hoodie is my absolute favorite in blue. Pro-tip: Size up, they run small — but boy, are they cute!

3. Unique: Embrace vibrant pink in this fluffy pullover which adds dimension and attitude to your look.

4. Best Deal: Currently on sale, this button-down sweater meets your business-required needs in a soft, lightweight yarn.

5. Bonus Pick: Simplicity at its best, add a cropped gray crew neck top to your tee collection as the perfect layer.

6. Trending: Snag an off-the-shoulder bodysuit that feels like a second skin.

Pants

7. Overall Pick: Looks like denim, feels like a dream. These cropped pants have lots of give and are super comfy while sitting.

8. Most Beloved: lululemon has become a loungewear destination, and their high-rise leggings not only feel like an extension of you, but also offer a flattering fit.

9. Unique: These imitation leather joggers flow effortlessly, combining fluid movement with edgy cool-girl style.

10. Best Deal: These wide-leg pants with ribbed detailing exude a carefree vibe, and they’re available for just $27.99!

11. Bonus Pick: Add the rainbow stripes to your closet for a pick-me-up of color with these soft and cozy Kelly green sweats.

12. Trending: Parachute pants are currently on point, seamlessly blending street style with the ease of loungewear.

Sets

13. Overall Pick: We adore a waffle-knit fabric sweater short set, especially if you have radiator heat and find yourself getting too warm indoors while temps drop outside.

14. Most Beloved: Made from 100% cotton, this knit cardigan paired with balloon-shaped pants comes in 14 different shades.

15. Unique: Make your outfit easy with a made-to-look-like-a-set jumpsuit that hangs loosely on your frame.

16. Best Deal: Grab this versatile three-piece set for just over $50; it’s easy to mix and match, creating endless outfit possibilities — completely ideal for your travel needs.

17. Bonus Pick: If you want sleek and sophisticated, this mock neck and wide-leg pant set fits the bill.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us