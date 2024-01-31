Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve been dreaming of purchasing a sophisticated Michael Kors bag or a swanky pair of shoes but haven’t found a reason to take the plunge, is 75% off motivation to finally jump in? Seems like a sign if you ask Us!

From now until February 15, you can score an additional 20% off select already-reduced styles — and we’re telling you, there are a lot of them! All you have to do is use code: 20MORE at checkout. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a gift, there couldn’t be a better time to grab something — or rather, a few things. See our top picks below, and remember — this sale is online only!

Handbags

Our Absolute Favorite: Shiny metallic leather and gold hardware make this classic bag a showstopper. The size allows you to fit everything you need and then some, ideal for everyday use as well as travel. If worn with gold jewelry, you will be the most fashionable lady on the plane — guaranteed!

Best Crossbody: There’s nothing quite like the classic style of a crossbody, especially when that crossbody is compact, sleek and practical — originally $398, now $55!

Best Shoulder Bag: A slightly boxy, square design gives this shoulder bag a few hints of character. Grab one in black, bright red, cherry red or cream — originally $448, now $103!

Best Satchel: Part of what makes Michael Kors bags so beautiful is just that: the fact it's Michael Kors. Rock the logo with this bag — originally $498, now $95!

Best Backpack: Simplicity is key with this understated backpack which fits a day's worth of items. Plan a getaway day with the girls stat — originally $498, now $111!

Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: The height, the leather, the logo, the strap — we’re in love. These wedges have a 4.5-inch heel and a 1.5-inch platform, so you’ll be taller, more confident and ready to take on the day in stride. Given the neutral color and style, these can be worn all year long with a maxi dress, black leather pants, a long puffer coat, you name it!

Best Sneaker: Why settle for any other sneaker? This casual and chic kick will get you from point A to point B with a rockstar stride — originally $155, now $66!

Best Flat Sandal: If you need a go-with-everything sandal for the upcoming warm months, look no further than this ultra-classy T-strap sandal — originally $95, now $40!

Best Boot: It's still very chilly outside, and you know what that means: boots, boots and more boots! These knee-high suede boots add a bohemian flair to your look — originally $275, now $103!

Best Pump: Five stars all around! These platforms have a glossy leather finish, a dainty logo charm and a sophisticated aura. Gatsby party, anyone? — originally $175, now $87!