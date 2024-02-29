Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You heard it here, folks: The “world’s most comfortable” sustainable shoe brand is having a secret (well, not so “secret” anymore) sale, offering 50% off of four of its bestselling kicks. If you aren’t familiar with Allbirds, it’s a clothing and shoe brand known for its dedication to all-day comfort, sustainability and using natural materials like wool, tree fiber and sugar cane as opposed to synthetic petroleum-based ones.

Allbirds makes apparel, but its claim to fame is firmly in the shoe department. It makes sneakers, flats, hiking shoes, running shoes, water-repellent sneakers and slip-on — pretty much any shoes that aren’t high heels or boots. They are designed to support active lifestyles, whether that means chasing the kids or running a marathon!

With code AFF-24-FEB50, you can score 50% off on a chic new pair of shoes that not only looks good but does good for the environment. Note that the secret sale is online only and runs until supplies run out, so we recommend getting on that — stat! Check out the women’s half-off running shoes, sneakers, lounge shoes and flats below!

Tree Runners

In classic Allbirds fashion, these running shoes have a eucalyptus tree fiber upper, cushiony EVA-derived midsole and a merino wool heel lining. They are best suited for everyday wear but can be used for long walks and runs. Grab one of the seven classic color varieties or one of the limited-edition ones — or both, we’re not judging!

Get the Women’s Tree Runners for $49 (originally $98) at Allbirds!

Related: Prepare for a Muddy Spring — Grab Some Trendy Rain Boots at Target and Zappos The snow is about to melt, and we all know what that means: endless rain, mud and puddles. Spring is an exciting time thanks to the beautiful flowers and more frequent sunshine signaling toastier days ahead, but there are a few downsides we can all relate to. Somehow, the dog will always find a new […]

Tree Pipers

Did you know these trendy shoes are machine washable? That’s right — you can keep these sneakers looking good as new for a (very) long time! The low-top style goes perfectly with wide-leg jeans, leggings, dresses, skirts and really anything else you can dream up. Get these shoes in either a solid color or in a solid color with a white sole. You choose!

Get the Women’s Tree Pipers for $53 (originally $105) at Allbirds!

Tree Loungers

If you need a new go-with-everything shoe, we just found your perfect match. We love the versatile design! These slip-ons are lightweight, breathable and plush with a low-density sole, allowing them to mimic the natural movements of your foot. In other words, they don’t make your back ache like many flat-soled shoes do. Note: You’ll probably be asked if they’re Vans based on the classic aesthetic!

Get the Women’s Tree Loungers for $50 (originally $100) at Allbirds!

Tree Breezers

Thousands of reviewers are obsessed with these bestselling flats, and for good reason! Flats can be uncomfortable sometimes (rubbing at the heels, crushing the toes, sliding around while you walk), but that’ll be a problem of the past once you snag these beauties. They are known to fit your feet so well that it’s almost like you’re not even wearing shoes!

Get the Women’s Tree Breezers for $50 (originally $100) at Allbirds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us