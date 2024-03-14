Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.
Amazon is officially kicking off spring! News of the Big Spring Sale just broke, and we’re stoked. This event, which takes place March 20-25, is open to everyone (though Prime members can grab exclusive deals).
This inaugural sale includes tons of major deals across top shopping categories for spring. Shop with Us for all of the best products to shop once the event begins. Don’t want to wait? You’re in the right place. We’re covering all of the best 50% off (or more) early deals you can shop right now!
The Best Early Deals in the Big Spring Sale — 50% Off or More
A new season means new outfits — which means shopping for new clothing, shoes and accessories! Let’s stock your closet with stylish finds!
Fashion and Accessories
- Ekouaer Oversized Lounge Set — was $43, now $10!
- Trendy Queen Deep V-Neck Top — was $33, now $15!
- Telena Clear Fanny Pack Stadium Bag — was $20, now $10!
- 17KM Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Set — was $30, now $13!
- Dream Pairs Chunky Low Block Heels — was $70, now $34!
Beauty and Health
Want to glow from the inside out this spring? Shop makeup to hair to supplements, Amazon has your next beauty or health holy grail on sale right now!
- Revlon One Step Root Booster Round Brush Dryer — was $65, now $33!
- Natural Vitality Calm Magnesium Supplement — was $41, now $20!
- EZBasics Facial Steamer — was $180, now $30!
- Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish — was $11, now $5!
- L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion — was $17, now $8!
Home and Tech
Spring cleaning is no joke — but we can make it a little easier with a new air purifier, perhaps. Then we can relax with a massage gun and new earbuds, smiling knowing how much money we saved!
- Mooka Air Purifier — was $170, now $70!
- Yaq Wireless Earbuds — was $80, now $26!
- Renpho Massage Gun — was $200, now $99.99!
- Cricut Bright 360 Ultimate LED Table Lamp — was $200, now $99!
- Morento Humidifier — was $200, now $50!
