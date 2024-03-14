Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

The Best Early Deals to Nab Ahead of the Amazon Big Spring Sale — 50% Off or More

By
amazon-big-spring-sale-early-deals
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Amazon is officially kicking off spring! News of the Big Spring Sale just broke, and we’re stoked. This event, which takes place March 20-25, is open to everyone (though Prime members can grab exclusive deals).

This inaugural sale includes tons of major deals across top shopping categories for spring. Shop with Us for all of the best products to shop once the event begins. Don’t want to wait? You’re in the right place. We’re covering all of the best 50% off (or more) early deals you can shop right now!

The Best Early Deals in the Big Spring Sale — 50% Off or More

A new season means new outfits — which means shopping for new clothing, shoes and accessories! Let’s stock your closet with stylish finds!

Fashion and Accessories

amazon-big-spring-sale-early-deals-fashion
Amazon
See it!

Related: You'll Feel So Confident in These 17 Short-Sleeve Dresses

Beauty and Health

amazon-big-spring-sale-early-deals-beauty-health
Amazon
See it!

Want to glow from the inside out this spring? Shop makeup to hair to supplements, Amazon has your next beauty or health holy grail on sale right now!

Related: Florence Pugh Keeps This Exact $4 Deodorant in Her Bag

Home and Tech

amazon-big-spring-sale-early-deals-home-tech
Amazon
See it!

Spring cleaning is no joke — but we can make it a little easier with a new air purifier, perhaps. Then we can relax with a massage gun and new earbuds, smiling knowing how much money we saved!

Related: I'm Finally Sleeping Cooler With Casper's New Snow Max Mattress

Looking for something else? Explore more amazing deals you can currently grab at Amazon here!

tax

Deal of the Day

Taxes Are Due in 1 Month — Make Them a Breeze With This Tax Software View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!