I’m Finally Sleeping Cooler With Casper’s New Snow Max Mattress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Feeling hot, hot, hot — and not in the good way. In honor of Sleep Awareness Week, I want to talk mattresses. As someone who sleeps next to a human furnace every night, I’ve become used to cranking the air conditioner… and still waking up overheated.

As I was coming up on 10 years with my old mattress, I knew this was my moment to upgrade. The first priority? A cooling design. The second? Something suitable for side sleeping — something super soft that still prioritizes support. I found my answer with Casper.

Get the Snow Max Hybrid Mattress, Queen (originally $3,475) on sale for just $2,995 at Casper for a limited time! Shop the rest of the new mattress lineup here!

Casper just relaunched its entire line of mattresses, featuring five assortments designed to meet all consumer needs and price points. With prices starting under $1,000, there’s something for every type of sleeper. The best part? You can nab 20% off any of them during Casper’s Daylight Savings Sale, which ends March 14!

Night sweats at top of mind, I knew the Snow Max was going to be the mattress for me. Boasting both “maximum support” and the “coolest sleep” of the line, I needed it in my life ASAP. I previously owned a simple memory foam mattress, having unfortunately convinced myself that hybrid wouldn’t be soft enough. The reality is, climbing onto my Snow Max for the first time felt like crawling onto an actual cloud. The difference was astounding! I was actually baffled.

The flex coils help add important support, also reducing motion transfer. They’re encased and under multiple layers of foam, so you don’t feel them at all. The foam layers work together to cradle the body and bring breathability to your sleep experience. There are seven support zones to deliver the “ultimate ergonomic relief.” This mattress is even specifically recommended for side sleepers, helping to ease aches and pains while calming tossing and turning!

Let’s talk cooling. This mattress’ Snow Technology has been found to ​​sleep 6° cooler than the Casper One mattress, and the cover feels cool to the touch. The top layer is coated with phase change cooling material and the interior contains twice the amount of HeatDelete bands as the regular Snow. This means less waking up in the middle of the night and less reliance on the air conditioner (which means lower electricity bills for me)!

Setting up this medium-soft mattress was so quick and easy too. I’m not exaggerating. I expected to have to leave it by itself in a room with open windows for a few days, as I did with my last mattress in a box, but it was actually ready right away. No downtime, no gassy smells. Literally none. I hopped right on and refused to move for quite a while.

I partnered this mattress with a Foam Snow Pillow, creating the ultimate cooling duo. Casper has plenty of sleep accessories, bedding and furniture to go alongside its new mattress line, so I recommend knocking your entire new sleep setup out in one go — especially while this sale lasts. It’s so, so worth it, and that will become clear once you discover 12+ hours of cooler sleep with this pick every single night. The Snow Max comes in five sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King. Go check it out!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Snow Max Hybrid Mattress, Queen (originally $3,475) on sale for just $2,995 at Casper for a limited time!

Looking for a different type of mattress? Check out Casper’s other options below: