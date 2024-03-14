Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
As Florence Pugh has come to learn, spending time on a desert planet (or, more realistically, a crowded film set) can lead to sweat and smells. You might think the Dune: Part Two star would use a fancy designer deodorant to stay fresh on and off set, but her actual pick may surprise you.
Pugh recently revealed the contents of her bag in a video for British Vogue, and we were pleasantly surprised to see a number of affordable, “ordinary” picks. As Pugh proves, “ordinary” is sometimes best!
The Dove Invisible Solid Antiperspirant Deodorant, Original Clean is available for just $4 at Amazon.
“Gotta have some deodorant,” Pugh said in the video, holding her stick up for the camera, “because no one likes to be smelly when they’re out and about.”
The Midsommar actress’ exact pick? The classic. The O.G. The Dove Invisible Solid Antiperspirant Deodorant in the Original Clean scent. This dual-action stick is just $4 — and yes, it’s on Amazon Prime!
This solid stick deodorant claims to deliver up to 24 hours of sweat and odor protection. But it doesn’t stop there! Another huge benefit is that it’s made with ¼ moisturizing ingredients to smooth and soothe underarm skin.
This antiperspirant also contains 0% alcohol to help you both avoid irritation and actually recover from irritation caused by shaving. And not only is it alcohol-free — it’s cruelty-free too!
This deodorant has a clean signature fragrance that will keep you feeling fresh and confident, even as the weather begins to warm up. If Pugh trusts it, we do too. We were already longtime fans of Dove deodorant, but this unsponsored endorsement further solidifies our fandom.
While we like to explore different options, this pick proves that it may be okay to put down the $15+ deodorants — especially the ones that don’t even work properly. Go with Pugh’s pick and order it on Prime!
