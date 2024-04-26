Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re just not ready to fully embrace spring — whether due to lingering cold weather or you prefer to stay warm — finding a pair of flexible boots could be the answer. No matter if you have to run errands or want to gallivant through your respective city, mini boots are a cozy and functional option that won’t cause you to overheat. Sabrina Carpenter, known for starring in Girl Meets World and her blooming music career, is a multi-hyphenate talent with a distinct sense of style — her latest street style look proves it.

Related: Conquer Rain, Sleet and Snow With These Colorful Ugg Boots You can never have too much rain gear. At some point or another you’ll find yourself having to trudge around in puddles everywhere, and it’s no bueno. Not even a little bit. It’s never fun stepping through puddles to get to your car or dragging water everywhere you go with you. So you should absolutely […]

Last weekend, Carpenter was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles. Her ensemble consisted of an oversized New England Patriots T-shirt, baggy distressed jeans and platform Ugg minis. What caught our eye in particular was her height-defying Ugg boots. We took it upon ourselves to find these boots — and we did! We found them at Zappos, and we suggest you run and get them before they sell out!

The Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform is an easy, minimal way to stay warm during spring showers. They feature a cow suede upper and Uggplush lining for a comfortable and durable alternative — if you weatherproof them!

Get the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform for $160 at Zappos!

To style these boots, you could pair them with a baggy sweatshirt and leggings for a cozy yet flexible ensemble. Or, you could rock them with a pair of billowing jeans and a T-shirt for a breezy, relaxed outfit that harps on your need for warm footwear. Further, this boot comes in four colors — we love the black and chestnut variations — and has a 5 to 12 size range.

In regards to these warm boots, a happy Zappos reviewer noted, “They’re very light and comfortable — and incredibly stylish!“ One more Zappos reviewer gushed, “I have several minis, and this one is a delight with the extra height. They’re comfy and stylish, too.

Additionally, if you want to stay warm during the spring weather transition, these mini Ugg platforms are an easy way to do it without overheating. If you’re still on the hunt for a pair of comfy boots to wear now or during fall and winter later this year, these Sabrina Carpenter boots could do the trick!

See it: Get the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform for $160 at Zappos!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Ugg here, and don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!

Related: These ‘Cozy and Comfortable’ Boots Are Proof That Heels Don’t Have to Be Painful When it comes to wearing heels and boots, the height and comfort of the shoe can sometimes be a deterrent — especially if you suffer from common foot ailments like plantar fasciitis or sciatica. Finding the right heels can require effort, and most of the time, the task boils down to your individual tolerance level. […]