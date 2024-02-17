Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You can never have too much rain gear. At some point or another you’ll find yourself having to trudge around in puddles everywhere, and it’s no bueno. Not even a little bit. It’s never fun stepping through puddles to get to your car or dragging water everywhere you go with you. So you should absolutely invest in some quality rain accessories to prevent all that – or at the very least, from making it worse.

Related: 17 of the Best Winter Boots Let’s face it: you need a few pairs of good winter boots! Whether you need to stomp through the snow or make a grand appearance at an event, boots are the way to go! Finding the right pair for your needs can be time-consuming — and believe Us, we get it! But have no fear […]

These aren’t your everyday Ugg boots. They’re not going to be left out overnight and get ruined by their owner. They’re primed and ready to be worn right out into the world thanks to their construction. No fabric needed here, because the boots have their own thing going on.

The Ugg Drizlita Boots are waterproof boots made from recycled leftovers from the original Ugg boot line. They’re made from PVC so no water gets in or messes up your boot on the outside, which is a great twist on the original sheepskin boots. They look just like your favorite Ugg boots, but they’re specifically for wearing out in the rain, essentially. And the gorgeous colors they come in just might blow your mind, because they’re some of the brightest we’ve seen in the entirety of the Ugg line.

Get the Ugg Drizlita Boots for just $63 at Zappos!

Best of all, there’s even a clear version that you can wear with your favorite socks or stockings to show off a hidden design beneath the shoes, so you’ve got clear jelly boots that protect your dry feet – show off fun sock designs while making sure you don’t get into a puddle or patch of water that could totally obliterate your Ugg boots like the regular sheepskin options. No one wants that.

Get the Ugg Drizlita Boots for just $63 at Zappos!

Be sure to grab a pair before they sell out – they’re going to slowly become one of your favorite statement pieces by far, and they’ll run you less than $100. Pair them with a great-looking rain jacket and you’ll have a new go-to rainy weather ensemble. Much better than throwing some sneakers on and hoping for the best, we’d say.

Get the Ugg Drizlita Boots for just $63 at Zappos!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us