When it comes to wearing heels and boots, the height and comfort of the shoe can sometimes be a deterrent — especially if you suffer from common foot ailments like plantar fasciitis or sciatica. Finding the right heels can require effort, and most of the time, the task boils down to your individual tolerance level. Are you looking for a versatile pair of shoes that puts comfort first? Well, we found the perfect pair for you — this chunky-heeled pair of boots is actually 22% off right now at Zappos!

These Aetrex Scarlett boots are an ultra-chic staple to add to your shoe rack. If you suffer from plantar fasciitis, you’ll love these boots, as they have an arch placement that’s further back than most shoes, which boosts their comfort points. They also have a sleek suede upper and breathable lining, along with a memory foam cushioned footbed. Further, this option includes durable rubber outsoles for extra traction and stability.

This stylish option also comes with the brand’s signature orthopedic arch support technology that helps to stabilize your body, align your feet and relieve standard pain south of the ankles. Additionally, the slip-on, roll-down silhouette of boot is perfectly accessible and easy to wear.

To style these boots, throw on a sleek pair of jeans and a sweater for an effortless late-winter look. Alternatively, you can rock these with your favorite dress and a jacket on top for a streamlined, elevated outfit. Also, these boots come in three colors and have a 5-11 size range.

While discussing and gushing over these boots, a happy Zappos reviewer said, “These boots are adorable, comfortable and cozy warm. These run true to size. I am 7-7.5; 7 fits great with a light sock or no sock; these are so cozy and warm inside. Definitely a quality-made bootie!”

A fashion-forward and functional pair of boots never goes out of style, and this option from Aetrex is the perfect amalgamation of the two. Pick up your new fave while the sale is still going strong (and your size is in stock)!

