So, Taylor Swift may not have announced Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the Grammys, but she did give us a whole new album announcement. That’s much better, right? But despite the fact that she didn’t drop an album remake even though she’s been very clearly in her Reputation era, Taylor’s been giving us plenty of fashion that we absolutely love to see.

That’s on the stage and off, as Tay has been sneaking in some very black, gold, snake, and generally Rep-centric outfits even in her daily outfits that you’d have to be completely oblivious not to see. Case in point: this look from the end of January that found her hanging out with Brittany Mahomes (nee Matthews). The black dress, the gold chain, and those platform Marc Jacobs boots? Stop! She’s about to give us ssssssnakes and we’re all just waiting for it.

But beyond waiting for Tay to bless us with a new album re-release, there’s a way to channel her look if you want to mimic her. If you absolutely love Taylor’s boots, the ones seen in this candid photo, good news: you can get a pair that look just like them, and for much less than the Marc Jacobs pair she has. All you have to do is head over to Zappos.

The Blondo Raquel Waterproof Boots are just $113 at Zappos, and they come in a variety of sizes, with multiple color options. Best of all, they have a very similar boot platform and look, much like what Taylor is rocking here. You can wear them rain or shine, thanks to their waterproof construction. They zip on and off, and they have a stretch panel with ribbing on the side so you can slip into them without any effort.

The star of the show of these dupes are the high block heel. Whether you’re hitting the streets for a night out in NYC with a sports player’s girlfriend or you’re staying at home with your multiple cats, these Tay-coded boots will get you together, and you won’t even have to pay a month’s rent for them.

See what these boots made us do? Look absolutely incredible? Grab a pair for yourself before they sell out, and get ready for the inevitable Rep announcement!

Get the Blondo Raquel Waterproof Boots for just $113 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

