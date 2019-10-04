H&M continues to crush the collaboration game! After much long-awaited anticipation, the Giambattista Valli collection is finally (almost) here. To celebrate its upcoming launch — available worldwide online and in-stores on November 7 — the brand has released the lookbook full of women’s and men’s red carpet-ready styles.

9 Stylish Pieces to Pick Up From the Richard Allan x H&M Collection — Available Now!

The first news of the special partnership came when stars such as Kendall Jenner, Chiara Ferragni, H.E.R. and Bianca Brandolini d’Adda showed up to the 2019 Cannes amfAR Gala in May wearing pieces from the limited-edition collection. One of the standouts was Kendall’s hot-pink high-low tulle gown from the not-yet-released collection. She spoke to Vogue about how that big moment came to be, saying, “I’ve always been a really big fan of Giambattista Valli. I’ve worn a lot of his stuff on red carpets and we’ve created a relationship.”

She continued, “I remember, I was trying on one of his dresses with my stylist for an event and we FaceTimed him to say hi and just show him the dress. He was like, ‘I really want you to come to Cannes with me. I have a surprise: I’m collaborating with H&M and I’d love for you to be a part of it.’ Considering he and I had such a great relationship, it was an easy yes!”

Celebs in Their Boldest Nearly Naked Red Carpet Looks of All Time

The designer teased shoppers with a limited-edition drop of nine looks — including the dress that Kendall wore — that sold out almost instantly back in May. We expect the official drop to sell out fast, too! Must-have pieces from the affordable couture collection include delicate handbags, hoodies with jewel embellishments, tulle gowns, ruffled blouses — and so many more items you just need to see.

So what are you waiting for? Scroll through for a sneak peek of what’s coming soon!