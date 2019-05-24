H&M revealed its latest designer collaboration in the chicest way possible.

On Thursday, May 24, the affordable clothing brand announced it’s collaborating with Giambattista Valli for a fall 2019 collection. The news broke as the designer and H&M’s Creative Advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson walked the amfAR red carpet with Kendall Jenner wearing one of the show-stopping looks.

“I’m so happy to be wearing one of the first pieces from the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration here at the amfAR gala,” the oldest Jenner sister said in a statement from the brand. “This dress is everything — gorgeous, dramatic and fiercely feminine — and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the collection will be like.”

The ruffled bubblegum pink dress was a sight to be seen with a high-low cut that showed off her toned limbs. But the layered tulle number was only one of many from the upcoming line that stars wore Thursday night. Others included Chiara Ferragni also in a high-low dress — hers a lace blush —and H.E.R in white ballgown with lace detailing.

“H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience,” said Valli. “The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone’s ‘happy moments,’ to help create love stories all around the world”

If any of these glamorous ensembles tickle your fancy, you can get them as soon as tomorrow! The dresses A-listers wore to the festival will be available in select stores and on hm.com starting Saturday, May 25. The main collection is set to launch globally on November 7.

H&M has a long history of collaborating with the hottest designers, making high-end clothing at a more affordable price point. The first was in 2004 with Karl Lagerfeld, which sold out in minutes. Since then Stella McCartney, Jimmy Choo, Versace, Isabel Marant, Alexander Wang and so many more have partnered with the retain store.

