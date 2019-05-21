Modeling is a family affair for Ashley Graham! The multi-hyphenate just debuted her summer 2019 swimwear collection for Swimsuits For All, and this campaign has a special significance for the model because it costars her younger sister, Abigail Graham.

“Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other’s lives,” the American Beauty Star host said in a press release. “Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she’s a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit.”

Shot on the beaches of Punta Cana by photographer Ben Watts, the imagery features the Graham girls posing side by side in all the sexy one-pieces and bikinis from Ashley’s latest nine-piece collab with the inclusive swimwear brand.

“I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood,” Abigail said in a statement. “I’ll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana.”

Fans of past Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All collections may recall that this isn’t the first time model has tapped one of her family members to star alongside her. Back in February 2018, Ashley recruited her mom, Linda Graham, to join her in Agadir, Morocco, for her resort 2018 capsule, and now she’s continuing the tradition with her little sis.

Priced between $120 and $138, the summer 2019 Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All collection is now available at SwimsuitsForAll.com. Keep scrolling to see the designer and sister modeling pieces from the line!