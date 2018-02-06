Beach, please! Proving that she got her beauty and confidence from her mama, supermodel Ashley Graham has once again partnered with swimwear brand Swimsuits For All on a range of fun, flirty bathing suits and beachwear for every taste and body type. But the most buzzworthy part of the Resort 2018 limited-edition capsule collection is that the Sports Illustrated star poses alongside her 53-year-old mother, Linda Graham, in several of the campaign pics. With an array of sexy one pieces, colorfully cutout monokinis, barely-there bikinis and cute coverups, the collection is full of figure-flattering options in sizes 4 to 34, and we’ve got the pics from Graham and her mom’s exotic shoot in Morocco. Keep scrolling for all the campaign looks!