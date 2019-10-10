



Kris Jenner is still a total babe, but in Kim Kardashian’s most recent throwback snap she’s seriously smokin’!

On Tuesday, October 8, the KKW Beauty founder posted an Instagram snap of a younger Jenner showing off her toned tummy in a tiny zebra-print bikini.

“I mean… who is hotter than my mom after giving birth to brother,” the middle Kardashian sister wrote in the accompanying caption.

In the photo, the momager is seen standing and posing with her longtime friend Faye Resnick. While the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch is wearing nothing more than a string two-piece, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is covered up in a black and white print robe.

The caption indicates this was shortly after Jenner gave birth to Kim’s brother, Rob Kardashian, so the photo had to have been taken sometime in 1987, which would make Kris roughly six years younger at the time of the picture than Kim is now.

Unlike a lot of throwback snaps, which typically showcase wild hairstyles and crazy fashion choices, there isn’t a lot in this picture that dates it. The only thing that truly sticks out is the choice in animal print. The zebra look is something we haven’t seen much of in the last decade on this reality family. Instead, the Kardashian/Jenner klan typically opts for another a reptile or leopard print these days.

This isn’t the first time one of her daughters has shared a hot bikini pic of their mom. Back in 2017, Khloe posted a selfie her mom took in a mirror, showing off her killer curves and still incredibly flat stomach.

“Kris Jenner looking like a snack,” Khloé wrote in the caption of the Instagram on July 29. “I see you mommy! #6kidsandbad!”

It’s all just proof that Jenner always has and always will slay.

