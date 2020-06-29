Whoa! Kim Kardashian unexpectedly dyed her dark brown locks a fiery shade of red and fans don’t know how to react!

“You guys, I dyed my hair red,” she told her 177 million Instagram followers on Monday, June 29. “Do you love it?”

Just a day prior, the L.A. native posted to her Instagram Story with her signature dark brown tresses. Now, she’s practically unrecognizable.

The mom of four wore her hair in a low ponytail and center part to debut the new hair color on her Instagram Story. For the video, she donned a cleavage-baring orange crop top and made a kissy face at the camera.

In a second video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star put her hair up in a casual bun. Two loose pieces of hair framed her face in the front with an itty-bitty center part.

The KKW Beauty founder also shared the news on Twitter and fans are unsurprisingly freaking out over the major hair change. She paired the hairstyle with glamorous makeup and accompanied the clip with red hearts and fire emojis.

Some are obsessed with the new look. “MY QUEEN WITH RED HAIR,” one follower excitedly tweeted. “I STAN.”

Others were shocked. “Oh wait this isn’t a filter OMG,” said another fan. A third commented, “Red??????????? Omg.”

Kardashian’s go-to hairstylist, Chris Appleton, has yet to comment about her red locks, but it’s likely that he played a role in the transition from brown to red.

This isn’t the first time the reality star’s debuted red hair. She practically broke the Internet in February of 2019 when she was spotted in L.A. sporting a short, bright red wig and a matching latex outfit. At the time, it was uncertain whether or not the look was a wig, but this time, Kardashian’s made it clear that she’s actually dyed her strands.

But wait, that’s not all of the Kardashian-related news you need to know. Earlier today, it was announced that the makeup mogul sold a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty to beauty giant Coty for a whopping $200 million. Now you’re caught up.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)