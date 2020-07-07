Vanessa Bryant Shares a Pic of the 'Sex and the City' Dress Kobe Gifted Her

Vanessa Bryant continues to honor late husband Kobe Bryant and share sweet memories of their love and the thoughtful gifts he gave her over the years. The latest? An iconic dress from Sex and the City.

In an Instagram post on Monday, July 6, the 38-year-old shared a side-by-side photo of the tulle number Carrie Bradshaw wears in the series finale of the hit HBO show next to a screenshot of Sarah Jessica Parker wearing it in the episode.

“I love you my baby @kobebryant. I found this beautiful dress Kob gifted me a long time ago,” she wrote over top the snap “Not going to lie, I was taken back with emotion. He was SO romantic. Still showing me he ❤️’s me from Heaven.”

She concluded, “Love you forever boo-boo,” with the hashtag #bestofthebest.

In the accompanying caption, the model recounted the significance of the look in the series, explaining that it’s what Carrie was wearing when Mr. Big came to find her in Paris. “So nice to have found this dress today,” she wrote. “You set the bar so high baby. No love like REAL LOVE.”

People flocked to the comments to praise the gift, including Kim Kardashian who commented, “Wow!!!!! This is so special.”

This isn’t the only epic Hollywood outfit Kobe gave Vanessa to encapsulate their movie-status love. During her touching eulogy at his public memorial service on Monday, February 24, she revealed that the athlete gifted her the blue dress from The Notebook.

“He gifted me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in The Notebook movie,” she said. “When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it was the scene when Allie comes back to Noah. We had hoped to grow old together like the movie. We really had an amazing love story.”

Kobe lost his life in a helicopter wreck on January 26 in Calabasas, California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

