



Sarah Jessica Parker may dress the part of her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, but she definitely does not have the same shopping habits.

When the 54-year-old appeared on Melbourne’s 101.9 The Fox radio show Fifi, Fev & Byron, she revealed that shopping has more of a negative effect on her.

At the start of the clip shared on the show’s Instagram account on Monday, October 21, Parker acknowledges how different she is from her iconic character when it comes to shoes. “I mean, nobody’s relationship with shoes, I think, can compare with Carrie’s,” she said. “And, I don’t say that in a judgmental way — that’s one of her great passions.”

She went on to reveal that she doesn’t usually indulge in shopping. “I’m not a crazy shopper,” she admitted. “Yeah, I haven’t been for many years. I mean, I think I used to be a little more so. But shopping sometimes can give me anxiety, like, I feel bad. … Like, I buy something and I’m like: ‘Oh, do I really need that? Will I want that in five years? Is that gonna look good on me in five years?’”

This came as quite a shock for many reasons, one being that she has her very own shoe line, SJP. And let’s not forget the fact that she always looks so fashionable and stunning both on the red carpet and off.

Case in point: on that same day, she posted a snap to her Instagram feed, posing in a mismatched yet perfectly chic ensemble that looks like something the show’s costume designer Patricia Field would have put on a 50-something Bradshaw.

The outfit was complete with Gucci knee-high socks, satin gold shoes from her collection, a checkered coat over a floral dress and oversized shades to match her slouchy bag. However, in the caption she notes that the bag, coat and dress are all borrowed while the socks are simply old.

It’s official. Even with the fame, Parker is way more relatable than Bradshaw.

