With the InStyle Awards recognizing the most fashionable people in Hollywood, you’ve gotta expect that the red carpet will be epic.

On Monday, October 21, A-listers celebrated the biggest, best-dressing talents in entertainment, fashion and beauty at The Getty Museum in Los Angeles. Celebrity honorees included Style Icon Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Man of Style Bill Hader, while glam squad members were also revered, such as Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, and Jessica Alba’s makeup artist, Daniel Martin.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Upon arrival, everyone walked the black carpet in their absolute best attire. Though everyone looked ravishing, there were definitely standouts within the chic crowd.

Naturally, top honoree Dreyfus appeared an absolute beauty in a sparkly silver Brandon Maxwell ensemble. Fellow Advocate honoree Christy Turlington Burns also opted for a shimmery look, wearing a sophisticated and elegant green Marc Jacobs turtleneck dress. To add a bit of edge, she carried a bright orange animal-print clutch from Clare V.

The presenters also showed up in style. For instance, Zendaya, styled by the Fashion Stylist winner, donned a black and white print Givenchy Haute Couture number complete with an embroidered cotton-silk jacquard peplum jacket with asymmetric neckline and simple onyx-hued trousers. Also making pants a head-turner was Jennifer Garner who looked sharp in ankle-cut bottoms with a matching blazer and a clean white button-up underneath. To amp up this basic — but never-the-less stunning — outfit, she wore enviable Jimmy Choo pumps that popped without distracting from the overall aesthetic.

From Jameela Jamil’s feather-adorned Prabal Gurung frock to Kirsten Dunst’s pretty pastel ruffled Rodarte, keep scrolling to see all 15 of the best-dressed ladies at the 2019 InStyle Awards.