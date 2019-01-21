Stepping back into Carrie Bradshaw’s shoes! Sarah Jessica Parker teased her beloved Sex and the City character’s return.

“My old friend. She is making a brief reappearance,” the 53-year-old actress recently captioned an Instagram video of herself reenacting the SATC theme song. “Partnering with a great brand and supporting a cause we all care about. More to come. X, SJ.”

In the clip, Parker rocked a Carrie-inspired look: a mint green tulle skirt, white lace heels and shiny gold top. Instead of turning to see herself on a nearby bus — as in the drama’s original opening credits — Parker looks up and the hashtag, “#PourItForward” appears on the screen.

While the Divorce star has yet to reveal what her new partnership is, fans believe she may be working with Stella Artois and Water.org’s Pour It Forward campaign to provide clean drinking water for undeveloped countries.

Parker portrayed Bradshaw through six seasons of SATC, which also starred Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, from 1998 to 2004. All four women reprised their roles for the 2008 Sex and the City movie and its 2010 sequel.

In 2017, reports surfaced that plans to make a third installment of SATC were derailed after Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, declined to return for another film.

During an appearance on the “Origins” podcast in November 2018, SATC writer and executive producer Michael Patrick King claimed that there was tension between Cattrall and the other women during filming. Parker, who also appeared on the podcast episode, denied any drama between the ladies.

“I’m not in a catfight with anybody,” she said. “I’ve never publicly ever said anything unfriendly, unappreciative about Kim because that’s not how I feel about her.”

