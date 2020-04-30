Busy Philipps wore a ball gown to nachos during the COVID-19 quarantine, adding to the continuously growing list of reasons why we love her.

See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

On Wednesday, April 29, the 40-year-old shared a picture of herself rocking a pink dress with a thigh-high slit. To accessorize the number in true coronavirus-fashion, she wore sunglasses, a striped mask and latex gloves. “When you go pick up takeout nachos after 48 days, you must dress for the occasion,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Twinning Hollywood Mother-Daughter Duos That’ll Have You Doing a Style Double Take

While many have been taking any opportunity out of the house to dress up a bit, the Freaks and Geeks alum has been killing it with stay-at-home looks. In fact, beautiful dresses have kind of been her M.O. With that being said, none have been quite as extravagant as this one. Her day-to-day frocks are more sunny, everyday pieces.

Philipps’ Wednesday activities continued with a little at-home hair coloring session with her daughter, Birdie. In another Instagram post, she posted a snap of her 11-year-old rocking a yellow sweatsuit with freshly highlighted strands. “Seriously though, I kinda feel like my balayage technique on Birdie’s hair is 🔥 @traceycunningham1 don’t you think?” she wrote in the caption. “I mean, I figured it out because I’ve been watching you for years!! 😂.”

Playing around with hair colors has become a popular pastime activity for A-listers. Between Hilary Duff’s new vibrant blue strands and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s pastel pink hue she picked to embarrass her kids, celebrities will be coming out of quarantine with a bold new sense of style. And we are so here for it. However, we are looking forward to celebs returning to the red carpet in the best designer numbers. But to tide ourselves over in the meantime, we’ll just keep scrolling through Philipps’ Instagram Feed.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)