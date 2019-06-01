A dark time. Queer Eye star Tan France admitted in his upcoming memoir, Naturally Tan, that he once contemplated suicide.

“The truth is, I was starting to feel depressed, which I had never felt before,” read an excerpt of the book obtained by Radar Online. “I had been blue, but this was different.”

He continued: “For a month, all I wanted was to end it.”

The fashion guru, 36, who was living in Utah at the time, said he even had a moment in which he might have followed through on his destructive thoughts had it not been for husband Rob France.

In a desperate phone call to his spouse of more than 10 years, Tan recalled saying, “I want to drive off this bridge, and I need you to talk me out of it.”

The Netflix star admitted that pressures he put on himself to succeed played a role in his mindset; Tan was working three jobs at the time.

Tan’s costar Karamo Brown has also admitted to having thoughts of suicide in the past. “Hey friends… today in 2006 I did attempt to commit suicide,” he said in an August 2018 Instagram video. “You know, I was in a very dark place. I just felt like life could not get any better, everything that was happening to me was never going to change and I tried to take my own life. And if it wasn’t for my best friends Raymond and Tre calling the ambulance, getting me off the couch, I probably would not be here today.”

After discussing the prevalence of mental health struggles, Brown, 38, encouraged his followers to take heart. “I want you to know that things do get better,” he shared. “If you get help and you do the work daily, your life can change. I’m living proof of that. And if you know someone in your life who’s going through it, reach out to them. You could be their support.”

Naturally Tan hits bookstores on Tuesday, June 4.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

