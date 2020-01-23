For four seasons, The Good Place has kept viewers on their toes waiting to see whether the show’s fab four (William Jackson Harper, Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto), plus their demon-turned-good guy leader (Ted Danson), would make it to the Good Place. If the cast had it their way, fans would be waiting even longer.

“There’s no part of any of us that can’t wait to be done,” Harper, 39, shares exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Luckily, it’s not being taken from us. We’re completing the story.”

Despite being able to wrap up how they wanted, reading the finale script still wasn’t easy for the actor, who portrays Chidi Anagonye in the comedy.

“It took me a while to really process it actually,” he tells Us. “It’s very complete and it doesn’t give you everything that you want, but it gives you everything that you need. I was very emotional. I think it’s all tied up into the fact that we’re all saying goodbye. It really posits some interesting theories about our storytelling and about what our view of life actually is. I don’t want to spoil it, but it’s really effective. I can’t wait to see how people respond.”

He also feels that audiences will really enjoy the ending, “because the fans are really discerning,” he notes. “I think it’ll be something that they really appreciate, even if what they want is something that we’ve seen before. What we’re doing in this finale is something I haven’t seen.”

As for what the Texas native took from set, it was something no one else wanted. “I took one pair of loafers. That’s it because I don’t have enough grown man shoes,” he says with a laugh. “I tried to rock them casually one day and my girlfriend [Ali Ahn] was like, ‘That does not work for you.’ I’m like, ‘You’re right.'”

For more from Harper, pick up Us Weekly.

The Good Place airs on NBC Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.