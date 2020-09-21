Zendaya Accepts Her Emmy in a Stunning 2nd Look of the Night

Obsessed! Zendaya made the most out of the virtual 2020 Emmy Awards, wearing not one, but two stunning looks.

On Sunday, September 20, the 24-year-old accepted an award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on HBO’s hit series Euphoria wearing a custom two-piece dress by Armani Privé. The ensemble featured a black-and-white polka dot skirt with a silver studded bralette top. She accessorized the show-stopping outfit with Bulgari jewelry.

Her go-to stylist Law Roach worked with the Euphoria star for the big night and shared an behind-the-scenes look on his Instagram. “She’s a WINNER baby…….” he wrote in the caption.

This was the second standout number Zendaya wore on Sunday night. When presenting an award at the Staples Center in L.A., she donned a purple and black silk taffeta dress from Christopher John Rogers with Christian Louboutin shoes and Bulgari jewelry. This unique look was equal parts sophisticated and sexy — just like the actress herself!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stars were not able to walk the red carpet like usual. So instead a lot of A-listers had fun with their style, cozying up in PJs or making a political statement in Black Lives Matter attire. “Our informal theme for the night is ‘come as you are, but make an effort,'” a letter from the producers obtained by Us Weekly read ahead of the show. “If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort — where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc.”

We love that the former Disney Channel star decided to go all out. After all, it is her big night!

