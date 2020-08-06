Obsessed! Zendaya is on the cover of InStyle magazine’s September 2020 issue and her style has a special significance — she’s wearing looks by all Black designers.

On the breathtaking cover, the 23-year-old actress stuns in a super sexy red satin dress from Jason Rembert’s fall 2020 Aliétte collection, wearing jewelry by Mateo New York. The iconic image was shot by photographer duo Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice and styled by Law Roach.

There’s also the subscriber cover, which features the Euphoria star in a color-blocked, open-back Hanifa dress with beautiful pleated details.

But it wasn’t just the cover looks that highlight Black creatives. For the entire accompanying spread inside, Zendaya wears looks by Black designers like Cushnie, Pyer Moss, Romeo Hunte, Thebe Magugu and Victor Glemaud.

Game-changing stylist Roache took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 5, to celebrate the groundbreaking shoot. “Thank you @laurabrown99 and the entire @instylemagazine team for giving me a safe (from COVID-19) space to create,” he wrote in a caption accompanying a stunning shot of Zendaya slaying in a head-turning pink gown from Christopher John Rogers. “No rules No advertisers! You allowed me a BLACK stylists to creative direct an editorial with my beautiful BLACK muse @zendaya and feature clothing from all BLACK designers, shoes from all BLACK shoe designers, jewels from all BLACK jewelry designers, we feature BLACK art from BLACK artists. You allowed me [to] choose my team which started with @abdmstudio (photographers)2 young BLACK men, and @larryjarahsims (hair)BLACK man, @officialsheiks (makeup)BLACK woman. Look at the magic we can create when someone gives us the opportunity.”

This is the second September 2020 cover Roach and photographers Barber and Maurice have worked together on. They were also the creative force behind Kerry Washington’s Town & Country spread, which they shot via Zoom according to an Instagram post. For this cover, Washington dazzles in a lovely lavender dress from Black designer Cushnie.

The September issue of InStyle is available on newsstands, on Amazon and for digital download August 21. Keep scrolling to take a look at some of Zendaya’s standout ensembles.

