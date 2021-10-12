Relationship goals! In a rare interview, Zendaya opened up about Tom Holland‘s best traits after the duo were spotted packing on the PDA earlier this year.

“There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate,” Zendaya, 25, told InStyle for their cover story published on Tuesday, October 12. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well.”

The former Disney alum, whose Zodiac sign is a Virgo, also shared her respect for Holland’s work ethic.

“Seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist,” she noted, recalling a time when she got to see her Marvel costar, 25, putting his all into a job.

“Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot],” Zendaya detailed on Tuesday. “And it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He’d do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, ‘I can do that better.’ I’d be like, ‘Dude, you got it.’ But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that.”

The Euphoria star enjoys spending time with the Cherry actor because of the “fun time” that comes from being around him.

“Very charismatic,” she added. “[He] can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British.”

The costars initially sparked dating rumors after they played love interests in the 2017 hit film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

As fans continued to question how close the twosome really were, Holland revealed how dating in the public eye influenced his decision not to discuss any relationships.

“It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it’s not just happening between the two of you, it’s happening in front of the entire world,” the Devil All the Time star explained to British GQ in February. “And it can be very complicated. It’s one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career.”

Five months later, the pair were seen kissing in Holland’s car after previously denying that they were romantically linked.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Zendaya and Holland “started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic.”

The insider added that they “both challenge each other and balance each other out.”

Last month, the England native shared a sweet tribute to his rumored girlfriend on her special day.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” Holland wrote alongside an adorable pic of them via Instagram in September. “Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx.” Zendaya replied to the message that same day, writing, “Calling now ♥️.”