Match made in Marvel! Zendaya and Tom Holland may have only made their relationship official in 2021 (peep those famous kissing photos), but their friendship dates back all the way to 2016 when they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

While the two have kept their on-again, off-again romance under wraps over the years, they have hit many red carpets together thanks to their costar status. And it’s safe to say that they know exactly how to strike a pose side-by-side.

From photo calls to red carpet premieres, Zendaya and Tom have always looked like a great match. But, there’s a little technique that goes into their perfect posing. Given that the Malcolm & Marie actress is about two inches taller than her beau, Tom has developed a stellar strategy before standing for the cameras.

“I’d do this thing on red carpets where I would stand closer to the photographers than the people behind me,” Tom told GQ in November. But as he’s gotten older, he’s become more comfortable with his height. “I cannot do anything about my height,” he added. “I can put on more muscle.”

Whether it’s a well-practiced posing strategy or their fabulous sense of style, there’s no question that the couple dominates just about every red carpet. Most recently, they showed of their fashion-forward nature at the Spider-Man: No Way Home photo call in London.

For the event, Zendaya, who works with stylist Law Roach, rocked an Alexander McQueen ensemble complete with an oversized blazer and crystal-embellished tights. Holland, for his part, went with a leather bomber jacket from Celine, which he paired with a striped shirt and black pants.

Fashion aside, the two made a point to show off their personality on the red carpet. From candid laughing photos to sweet hand holding, the pair proved that their friendship turned romance is going strong.

“Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July, adding that they “work really well together because he makes her laugh and she really helps guide him through the world of celebrity.”

To see how these two went from fast friends to much more, keep scrolling. Because from their first (color coordinated!) appearance in 2017 to their more recent, ultra glam looks, we’re rounding up Zendaya and Toms best red carpet looks through the years.