Team Tomdaya! As Tom Holland’s romance with Zendaya has continued to heat up, Drew Barrymore is looking back at the couple’s journey to love.

“@tomholland2013 I remember meeting you what was it? 2011? And I was so captivated by you,” the Drew Barrymore Show host, 46, captioned a throwback snap of the twosome via Instagram on Saturday, January 29. “And I had just watched your movie and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent!”

In her post, Barrymore praised the 25-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home star as she watched him “grow up” and “fall in love with the greatest women @zendaya and become our hero!”

“From Spider-Man to the greatest dancer in Billy Elliot and @lipsyncbattle And now you will play Fred Astaire hopefully ??? There is nothing you can’t and won’t do,” the 50 First Dates star added in her social media note. “I remember this moment. And I woke up and saw it on @tomhollandupdates and I didn’t know there was a record of this pic! It was like every time I see you, I remember this moment and now I have record of it too! I send you and your lady the very best! As always, I am cheering you on!!!!!!”

While the England native and the Euphoria star, 25, have played coy about their relationship, they first confirmed their romance after they were photographed kissing in July 2021.

“Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” a source previously told Us Weekly at the time. “They both challenge each other and balance each other out.”

Since then, the twosome’s bond has strengthened as they costarred in their third Spider-Man flick together, supported one another’s career milestones and hung out with their partner’s family.

“Zendaya and Tom are in the best place they could be right now,” a second insider exclusively told Us in December 2021. “Going public with their relationship has made them even more strong and confident in their relationship.”

While the pair prefer to keep their love life to themselves, the Disney Channel alum couldn’t help but gush over the Uncharted actor last year.

“There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate,” Zendaya told InStyle about her beau in October 2021. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. Seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist. … [He] can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British.”