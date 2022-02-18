Couple goals! Tom Holland and Zendaya wore their love on their sleeves (and backs) during a recent New York City date night.

The 25-year-old actors — who have been linked since July 2021 — attended a New York Rangers hockey game together at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on Thursday, February 17. While the England native and the Euphoria star rooted for the home team as they took on the Detroit Red Wings, all eyes were on the couple’s outfits.

The twosome were photographed wearing personalized Rangers jerseys with one subtle difference: Holland’s said Zendaya’s name across the back and Zendaya’s had his. Throughout the game, which they watched alongside Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer, the Spider-Man: No Way Home costars leaned in close to chat. The Cherry star’s brother Harry Holland also sat beside them.

The Emmy winner and the Uncharted actor took their romance public last year, and their bond has continued to strengthen ever since.

“Zendaya and Tom are in the best place they could be right now,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2021. “Going public with their relationship has made them even more strong and confident in their relationship.”

The insider added at the time: “They are still in the new love phase and want to spend every moment together, which works out great because they’ve been doing so much shooting, traveling and press together. He adores her and she thinks he is so smart and funny. … They seem to be in it for the long haul together.”

The Disney Channel alum and her beau — who were spotted holding hands in NYC earlier this week — haven’t been able to stop gushing over one another since debuting their love.

“There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate,” Zendaya told InStyle in October 2021 of her boyfriend. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. … Seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist.”

The California native continued at the time: “Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot]. And it was cool to see how [Tom] cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He’d do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, ‘I can do that better.’ I’d be like, ‘Dude, you got it.’ But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that.”

Scroll below to see snaps from the pair’s hockey date night: